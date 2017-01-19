Global Drug Delivery Technologies Market Analysis & Trends Forecast Report 2016-2025: Growing Demand for Drug Delivery Devices in Emerging Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Drug Delivery Technologies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $2,222 billion by 2025.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Drug Delivery Technologies across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing demand for Drug Delivery Devices in Emerging Markets

3.1.2 Advancing delivery of biopharmaceuticals

3.1.3 New biomaterials for medical devices

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, By Route of Administration

4.1 Injectable Drug Delivery

4.2 Implantable Drug Delivery

4.3 Oral Drug Delivery

4.4 Ocular Drug Delivery

4.5 Pulmonary Drug Delivery

4.6 Transmucosal Drug Delivery

4.7 Nasal Drug Delivery

4.8 Topical Drug Delivery

5 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, By End User

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Home care settings

5.3 Clinics

5.4 Diagnostic Centres

5.5 Other End Users

6 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, By Geography

7 Leading Companies

7.1 3M Company

7.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

7.3 Pfizer Inc

7.4 Johnson & Johnson

7.5 Nektar Therapeutics Ltd.

7.6 Bayer AG

7.7 pSivida Corp

7.8 Sanofi

7.9 Generex Biotechnology

7.10 Abbott Medical Optics

7.11 Novartis AG

7.12 Flamel Technologies Inc.

7.13 Vectura Group Plc.

7.14 Antares Pharma

7.15 Skye Pharma Plc.

