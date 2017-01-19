Cardiovascular Implants Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cardiovascular Implants Market Analysis & Trends - Device, Procedure, Disease Condition - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Global Cardiovascular Implants Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the next decade

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing cardiac diseases, increasing healthcare awareness, recent technological advancements of cardiovascular implants and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on devices, the market is categorized into (TAVR) transcatheter aortic valve replacement valves, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD'S), implantable cardiac pacemakers (ICPs), cardiac resynchronization therapy devices (CRT'S), coronary stents and heart valve replacement/repair devices.

Depending on the procedure, the market is segmented into angioplasty, minimally invasive heart surgery, heart valve repair or replacement, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), open heart surgery and other procedures.

By disease condition, the market is segregated into arrhythmias, myocardial ischemia, acute myocardial infarction and other conditions.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Cardiovascular Implants across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The Cardiovascular Implants Market report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Cardiac Diseases

3.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Awareness

3.1.3 Recent Technological Advancements of Cardiovascular Implants

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Cardiovascular Implants Market, By Devices

4.1 TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) Valves

4.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD'S)

4.3 Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers (ICPs)

4.4 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices (CRT'S)

4.5 Coronary Stents

4.6 Heart Valve Replacement/Repair Devices

5 Cardiovascular Implants Market, By Procedure

5.1 Angioplasty

5.2 Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery

5.3 Heart Valve Repair or Replacement

5.4 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

5.5 Open heart surgery

5.6 Other Procedures

6 Cardiovascular Implants Market, By Disease Condition

6.1 Arrhythmias

6.2 Myocardial Ischemia

6.3 Acute Myocardial Infarction

6.4 Other Conditions

7 Cardiovascular Implants Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 AMG International

9.3 Angiotech Pharmaceuticals

9.4 Bard Incorporated and Carmat SA

9.5 B-Braun

9.6 Bentley InnoMed GmbH

9.7 Biotronik

9.8 Boston Scientific

9.9 Cardiac Dimension

9.10 Cardiac Science

9.11 Cardioelectronica GmbH

9.12 Edwards Lifesciences

9.13 Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

9.14 Medtronic plc

9.15 Qualimed Innovative Medizinprodukte Gmbh

9.16 St. Jude Medical, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ndnh8c/cardiovascular

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716