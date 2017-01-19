Product as a Service Creating Powerful Growth Opportunities for Ecosystem Partners in Global Medium-heavy Duty Truck Industry

Complimentary Frost & Sullivan analyst briefing confers how foundations for digitization across value chain is enabling shift of global trucking towards service/solutions model

WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM EST LOCATION: Online, complimentary registration available at: http://frost.ly/1b3 SPEAKERS: Frost & Sullivan Mobility Global Vice President Sandeep Kar and Mobility Program Manager Bharani Lakshminarasimhan

2017 will be a year like no other in the global commercial vehicle industry. Product as a service will dominate industry narrative as proliferation of electronics and connected truck technologies creates new logistics business models. Moreover, concerns about global economic and geopolitical stability, along with the strength of BRIC economies, are creating the need for recalibration of business strategies; green, safe, connected smart trucks will also be in demand. 2017 is also expected to experience rising product and market convergence as the value truck segment rises in prominence globally. The briefing will reveal how confluence of economic and geopolitical volatility, as well as the rise of digitization, is bringing new business models to the trucking industry.



Attend this webinar to:

Discover how several trends (geopolitical, economic, and technology driven) are converging to create new operating and functional realities for commercial vehicle industry participants

Explore the impact of digitization in reshaping products, processes, platforms, and personnel in the global medium-heavy duty truck market

Engage with industry thought leaders to discuss topics of strategic relevance to your business and its exposure to global medium-heavy duty truck technologies and markets

Learn about the strategic imperatives and necessary focal points for deriving growth opportunities as the industry transitions from product- to service-based business models

The briefing will benefit global commercial vehicle industry executives, financial industry participants, regulators and legislators. This briefing will also benefit medium-heavy duty truck OEMs, tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers, fleets, and ecosystem partners that derive revenues from regional and global commercial vehicle industry. This briefing is targeted at global medium and heavy duty truck market stake holding groups and executives within these groups whose responsibilities include planning for growth in commercial vehicle markets globally and locally.

Supporting Quotes:

"With rising competition, shrinking degrees of separation between trucks (products) offered by major truck OEMs, and the rapid proliferation of electronics and connectivity related to advanced technologies, the global trucking industry is undergoing a tectonic change, a change that has impacted many other adjacent and unrelated industries in the past," notes Frost & Sullivan Global Vice President - Mobility Research Sandeep Kar. "This change is happening at the very core of the industry, one that is changing focus from products to services. Product-based business models are transforming into service-based business models," adds Kar. "Those who thought this change was happening only at the OEM level are encouraged to take a wider look. Tier-1 and 2 suppliers, fleets, owner-operators, truck drivers, technicians and even shippers - are all experiencing this seismic shift."

"Innovations in the freight brokering market, prognostics, driver monitoring, automated and automatic transmissions, infotainment, truck safety, comfort and convenience technologies, as well as many other commercial technologies that surround us today, show that something exciting is happening in the global commercial vehicle industry," states Frost & Sullivan Program Manager - Commercial Vehicle Research Bharani Lakshminarasimhan. "As the industry now finds itself on the cusp of transition from a product-based to a service-based business model, it is important to understand that this is just a transition and not the end-game."

