SLAVE LAKE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

Slave Lake, Fort Vermilion and Barrhead will receive much-needed funding to upgrade valuable local infrastructure through the Government of Canada's CIP 150 combined investment of over $1 million. The improvements made with this funding will help make community and recreational facilities more sustainable and enjoyable for many years to come.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"Participation in cultural and recreational activities brings us together in our communities and contributes to our health and well-being. The renewed facilities funded through the Canada 150 Infrastructure Program respond to the significant demand for community infrastructure improvements and also give us an opportunity to celebrate the people and communities of this great country."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Today's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program funding announcement will provide upgrades to the Slave Lake Multi Recreational Center (MRC) that residents here in the Slave Lake region use on a daily basis. The MRC provides meaningful and important recreational programs and activities for this community, and this funding will contribute to a recreational facility that Slave Lake residents can be proud of."

- His Worship Tyler Warman, Mayor, Town of Slave Lake

Backgrounder

Government of Canada Invests in Slave Lake, Fort Vermilion and Barrhead Community Infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

CIP 150 supports projects seeking to renovate, expand, and improve existing community infrastructure. Priority was given to projects that upgrade recreational facilities, advance a clean growth economy, and have a positive impact on Indigenous communities and peoples.

A Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $1,005,731 was announced today for work on three recreational and cultural projects in north-central Alberta.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fort Vermilion Replace the ice plant Fort Vermilion, $480,000 Recreation Board at the arena AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Barrhead Enhance energy Barrhead, AB $78,000 efficiency at the Barrhead Arena ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Slave Lake Upgrade the Multi- Slave Lake, AB $447,731 Recreation Centre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

