Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Worth 41.39 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Marketby Application (Fruits and Vegetables), Form (Liquid and Powder), Source (Bacteria and Fungi), Type (Amylase, Pectinase, Protease, and Cellulase), Product Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 41.39 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The market is driven by factors such as improved quality and yield for fruit & vegetable juices and beverages, high demand for convenience foods, increasing awareness for healthy foods, and high specificity of enzymes in biochemical reactions. The high growth potential in the emerging markets and untapped regions provides new growth opportunities for market players.

Fruits are the fastest-growing segment in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market by application during the forecast period 2016-2022

Fruits contain different types of enzymes such as amylase, amyloglucosidase, and glutamic acid decarboxylase for each type, which help to improve their shelf life. These enzymes also provide health benefits in the form of vitamins and minerals, which reduces the risk of many diseases. Significant fruits, such as apple, oranges, and grapes contain natural enzymes that determine their quality. For instance, Apples naturally contain liquid acid amylase and amyloglucosidase as an enzyme, which converts starch to sugar maltose whereas proteases convert proteins into amino acids. Orange contains vitamin C and dietary fiber. It contains glutamic acid decarboxylase as an enzyme, which determine the quality of the fruit. It also contains pyridoxal phosphate, which prevents loss of nutritional properties from high temperature. Brazil is the leading producer of oranges, followed by the U.S. Grapes are commonly used for the production of wine and contains pectin enzymes, which are used to ferment and produce wine over a period of time.

In the product type segment, juices has the largest market in the fruit & vegetable processing enzymes industry

Juice manufacturers use enzymatic treatments in order to increase their production yield. Pectinases, amylases, and cellulases are some of the common enzymes that help in breaking down cell walls to extract fruit & vegetable juices. However, the inclusion of pectinases and amylases help break insoluble compounds to make the juice clearer and sweeter. The largest industrial application of pectinases is for the fruit juice extraction and clarification. Pectinases used in fruit pulps showed an increase in fruit juice volume from fruits, such as banana, grapes, and apples. Pectinases in combination with other enzymes, such as cellulases, arabinases, and xylanases, have been used to enhance the efficiency of the fruits for juice extraction. This has led to the increased demand for pectinase in the industry.

Significant growth for fruit & vegetable processing enzymes is observed in the Asia-Pacific region

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to surpass Europe as the second-largest consumer of fruit & vegetable processing enzymes. This is due to the rising demand from India and China, which has contributed to the industrial growth for food & beverages. More than two-thirds of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market in the Asia-Pacific region is import-dominated. Therefore, enzyme manufacturers have investment opportunities in new product developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), and Group Soufflet (France).

