sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,645 Euro		-0,055
-7,86 %
WKN: A2AGD0 ISIN: CA53680Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: WUC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,657
0,698
17:56
0,651
0,671
17:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL
BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL0,859+1,90 %
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP0,645-7,86 %