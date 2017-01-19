Global Environmental Monitoring Market to Reach $19.56 Billion by 2021: Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Environmental Pollution Levels - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product, Sampling Method and Application - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global environmental monitoring market is expected to reach USD 19.56 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing government initiatives to control environmental pollution levels, increasing government funding for pollution control and monitoring, ongoing installations of environment monitoring stations, and growing initiatives for the development of environment-friendly industries are driving the growth of the global market. However, factors such as high product costs associated with environment monitoring solutions, slow implementation of pollution control reforms, and high export barriers on environmental technologies across emerging countries are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, uncertain and inconsistent environmental regulations across emerging countries are challenging the growth of this market.



On the basis of product, the global environmental monitoring market is divided into three major categories, namely, environmental monitors, environmental sensors, and environmental monitoring software. The environmental monitor is further divided into two monitoring product segments, namely, fixed monitors and portable monitors. The environmental sensors segment is further divided on the basis of product architecture (analog sensors, and digital sensors) and on the basis of applications (temperature sensing, moisture detection, chemical detection, biological detection, particulate detection, and noise measurement). The portable monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to the increase in the adoption of smart homes and modern building designs as well as continuous development of innovative environmental monitoring technologies for pollution monitoring and control.



On the basis of region, this market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, the global environmental monitoring market is expected to be dominated by North America. Increasing government funding for the maintenance and operation of environmental monitoring stations and the stringent regulations of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) are driving the growth of the market in the North American region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to rapid industrialization, implementation of increasingly stringent environmental regulation policies, and the growing need to comply with various environmental safety regulations.



