According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automated material handling equipment marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005399/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automated material handling equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market size of automated material handling equipment industry is expected to reach USD 29.23 billion by 2021. Most of the growth in the market will be driven by the advances of e-commerce in the retail industry.

A growing demographic that falls into the middle-class bracket, combined with the urbanization and advances in e-commerce is leading to an expansion of the retail sector. This is pushing for more efficient delivery systems, inventory management, reverse logistics, and freight forwarding for better operation. This is creating a demand for automated material handling equipment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55890

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on product, the report categorizes the global automated material handling equipment market into the following segments:

Robotic systems

Automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS)

Conveyor systems

AGV

Others

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global automated material handling equipment market are discussed below:

Robotic systems

"Robotic systems are employed to heavy equipment, work continuously in a cyclical manner, carry out hazardous tasks, increase throughput, in a very efficient and timely manner. Robotic systems are mainly used for assembling, packaging and labeling, picking and placing products and their parts, and palletizing," says Sharan Raj, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for warehouse and storage research.

There is high demand for robotic systems from the packaging,automotive, and manufacturing industries. Multi-arm robots will be a new trend in these sectors, as multi-arm robots can efficiently and skillfully handle heavy equipment.

Automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS)

AS/RSs are complex automated devices having tall racks, stacker cranes, inventory in/out systems, automatic storage and retrieval equipment, and computer management systems. AS/RSs are mainly used for automated retrieval and placement of a high volume of heavy materials to and from predefined locations.

"Some of the important advantages of using these systems are that they help cut expenses, make for reduced labor costs and increased safety, and enable a seamless link for order processing and logistics management," says Sharan.

Conveyor systems

Conveyor systems are a common, integral part of mechanical systems, which are utilized to move material from one place to another. Conveyors are used specifically for transportation of heavy or bulky materials quickly and efficiently from one point to another. Main types of conveyor systems employed in the material handling industry are pneumatic conveyor systems, vibrating conveyor systems, flexible conveyor systems, vertical conveyor systems, and heavy-duty roller conveyor systems.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Daifuku

Dematic Group

SSI Schaefer

Vanderlande Industries

Browse Related Reports:

Global Material Handling Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Chains and Sprockets Market for Material Handling Equipment 2016-2020

Warehouse and Storage Market in China 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like logistics,packaging, and tags and labels. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005399/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com