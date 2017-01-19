The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) held on January 18, 2017, approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to two (2) new share for every seven (7) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 20.50 per share. The Ex-date is January 20, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB).



