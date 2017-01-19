VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - RevenueWire has made the shortlist for a 2017 Cloud Award in the Best Cloud Payment, Finance, or Billing Solution category. The award celebrates excellence and innovation in the rapid-growth cloud computing market.

"RevenueWire is honored to have been recognized by the Cloud Awards," said RevenueWire CEO Bobbi Leach. "We owe this to our great team and fantastic clients with whom we work with closely to continually improve our end-to-end ecommerce solution."

This is RevenueWire's first time being recognized by the Cloud Awards. Widely seen as one of the most influential recognitions for cloud-based solutions, over 300 organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Final winners will be announced on January 31, 2017.

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2017 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit http://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About RevenueWire

RevenueWire helps software and subscription companies sell online. The RevenueWire Commerce platform enables turnkey ecommerce, payments and subscription management through a single cloud-based platform. Our dedicated and experienced team actively connects clients with more ways to earn money whether it's boosting sales, optimizing subscriptions or offering upsells and cross-sells.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127141/Images/The-Cloud-Awards-shortlist-2-e67aebe173b9986e8ac8b9c833dadd63.jpg

Press Contact

Scott Daly

sdaly@revenuewire.com

(250) 298-6040 ext. 7229