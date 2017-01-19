Global Precision Medicine (Therapeutics & Applications) Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: Next-Generation Monoclonal Antibody-Based Platforms are Gaining Momentum in Precision Medicine - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Precision Medicine Market Analysis & Trend - Therapeutics, Application- Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Precision Medicine Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $112.62 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Next-generation monoclonal antibody-based platforms are gaining momentum in Precision Medicine, New IT technologies are making advancements in precision Medicine, Genomics in Personalized Cancer Diagnostics and Alzheimer and Precision Medicine provides opportunities to image the brain and its pathologies.

Based on Application the market is categorized into Companion Diagnostics, Targeted Therapeutics, Biomarkers, Big Data Analytics, Pharmacogenomics, Next-Generation Sequencing, Molecular Diagnostics and Other Application. The other Application segment is divided into Consumer Genomics and 3D Printing.

Depending on the Therapeutics the market is segregated by Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System, Infectious Diseases, Hematology, Pulmonary Disease, Ophthalmology, Endocrine Diseases, Renal Disease, Metabolic Disease, Pharmocogenomics and Others. The other therapeutic segment is further divided as Skin and Psychiatric Diseases.

The End User segment market is fragmented into Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare IT Specialist and Clinical Laboratories.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Precision Medicine across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Next-generation monoclonal antibody-based platforms are gaining momentum in Precision Medicine

3.1.2 New IT technologies are making advancements in precision Medicine

3.1.3 Genomics in Personalized Cancer Diagnostics and Alzheimer

3.1.4 Precision Medicine provides opportunities to image the brain and its pathologies

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Precision Medicine Market, By Therapeutics

5 Precision Medicine Market, By Application

6 Precision Medicine Market, By End User

7 Precision Medicine Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 Almac Group, Ltd

9.3 Asuragen, Inc.

9.4 Cepheid Inc

9.5 Cetics Healthcare Technologies Gmbh

9.6 Ge Healthcare

9.7 Glaxosmithkline Plc

9.8 Intomics A/S.

9.9 Biocrates Life Sciences Ag

9.10 Pfizer Inc

9.11 Qiagen.

9.12 Randox Laboratories Ltd

9.13 Roche Holding

9.14 Sanofi Pharma

9.15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

9.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

9.17 Ab-Biotics Sa

9.18 Molecular Health Gmbh

9.19 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

9.20 Biomérieux Sa

9.21 Quest Diagnostics Inc

9.22 Intel Corporation

