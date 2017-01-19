sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,403 Euro		+0,006
+1,51 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 19

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:19 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):89,275
Highest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):34.5334p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,439,137 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,439,137 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
156234.7509:58:13London Stock Exchange
196534.7509:58:18London Stock Exchange
160334.510:29:51London Stock Exchange
159134.511:01:17London Stock Exchange
122334.512:06:20London Stock Exchange
65234.512:06:20London Stock Exchange
423834.512:06:20London Stock Exchange
152234.512:06:20London Stock Exchange
128734.512:06:27London Stock Exchange
98234.512:06:27London Stock Exchange
179334.512:06:27London Stock Exchange
118834.512:07:24London Stock Exchange
180634.512:07:24London Stock Exchange
69434.512:12:15London Stock Exchange
195634.512:12:15London Stock Exchange
58734.512:12:15London Stock Exchange
91134.512:15:34London Stock Exchange
179634.7513:21:02London Stock Exchange
131034.7513:32:52London Stock Exchange
21834.7513:32:52London Stock Exchange
169334.7513:47:19London Stock Exchange
338634.7513:47:19London Stock Exchange
180834.514:38:30London Stock Exchange
468234.514:40:23London Stock Exchange
161134.514:56:26London Stock Exchange
171434.514:56:26London Stock Exchange
400834.514:56:26London Stock Exchange
124634.514:56:26London Stock Exchange
49234.514:56:26London Stock Exchange
353234.514:56:35London Stock Exchange
176634.514:56:37London Stock Exchange
179734.514:59:07London Stock Exchange
58334.514:59:10London Stock Exchange
280734.514:59:13London Stock Exchange
152034.514:59:50London Stock Exchange
157834.515:24:36London Stock Exchange
373434.515:24:45London Stock Exchange
161434.515:37:33London Stock Exchange
189934.515:39:25London Stock Exchange
164834.516:09:12London Stock Exchange
380234.516:09:12London Stock Exchange
100934.516:09:22London Stock Exchange
278434.516:09:23London Stock Exchange
308234.516:20:09London Stock Exchange
2734.516:20:09London Stock Exchange
191034.516:23:45London Stock Exchange
154134.516:29:40London Stock Exchange
311834.516:29:40London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


