Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 19 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 89,275 Highest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 34.5334p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,439,137 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,439,137 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1562 34.75 09:58:13 London Stock Exchange 1965 34.75 09:58:18 London Stock Exchange 1603 34.5 10:29:51 London Stock Exchange 1591 34.5 11:01:17 London Stock Exchange 1223 34.5 12:06:20 London Stock Exchange 652 34.5 12:06:20 London Stock Exchange 4238 34.5 12:06:20 London Stock Exchange 1522 34.5 12:06:20 London Stock Exchange 1287 34.5 12:06:27 London Stock Exchange 982 34.5 12:06:27 London Stock Exchange 1793 34.5 12:06:27 London Stock Exchange 1188 34.5 12:07:24 London Stock Exchange 1806 34.5 12:07:24 London Stock Exchange 694 34.5 12:12:15 London Stock Exchange 1956 34.5 12:12:15 London Stock Exchange 587 34.5 12:12:15 London Stock Exchange 911 34.5 12:15:34 London Stock Exchange 1796 34.75 13:21:02 London Stock Exchange 1310 34.75 13:32:52 London Stock Exchange 218 34.75 13:32:52 London Stock Exchange 1693 34.75 13:47:19 London Stock Exchange 3386 34.75 13:47:19 London Stock Exchange 1808 34.5 14:38:30 London Stock Exchange 4682 34.5 14:40:23 London Stock Exchange 1611 34.5 14:56:26 London Stock Exchange 1714 34.5 14:56:26 London Stock Exchange 4008 34.5 14:56:26 London Stock Exchange 1246 34.5 14:56:26 London Stock Exchange 492 34.5 14:56:26 London Stock Exchange 3532 34.5 14:56:35 London Stock Exchange 1766 34.5 14:56:37 London Stock Exchange 1797 34.5 14:59:07 London Stock Exchange 583 34.5 14:59:10 London Stock Exchange 2807 34.5 14:59:13 London Stock Exchange 1520 34.5 14:59:50 London Stock Exchange 1578 34.5 15:24:36 London Stock Exchange 3734 34.5 15:24:45 London Stock Exchange 1614 34.5 15:37:33 London Stock Exchange 1899 34.5 15:39:25 London Stock Exchange 1648 34.5 16:09:12 London Stock Exchange 3802 34.5 16:09:12 London Stock Exchange 1009 34.5 16:09:22 London Stock Exchange 2784 34.5 16:09:23 London Stock Exchange 3082 34.5 16:20:09 London Stock Exchange 27 34.5 16:20:09 London Stock Exchange 1910 34.5 16:23:45 London Stock Exchange 1541 34.5 16:29:40 London Stock Exchange 3118 34.5 16:29:40 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-