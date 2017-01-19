First Trust Global Portfolios Limited ("FTGP") announces the declaration of the monthly distribution for First Trust Tactical High Yield UCITS Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund is advised by First Trust Advisors L.P.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: 24 January 2017 Record Date: 23 January 2017 Payable Date: 31 January 2017

Dividend per ISIN Fund Name Frequency Share IE00BYR50J40 First Trust Tactical High Yield UCITS Fund Class KI (USD) Monthly $0.1931 (USD)

About First Trust Advisors L.P.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a privately owned US-based financial services firm and is registered as an investment adviser with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. FTA acts as adviser to a range of Irish domiciled UCITS funds under the First Trust Global Funds plc umbrella. The Fund's distributor is FTGP, an affiliate of FTA. FTGP was established in December 2011 as a UK-based and UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regulated distributor and advisor. FTA, together with its affiliates, has total assets under management or supervision in excess of $98 billion as at 31 December 2016. For more information, visit http://www.ftglobalportfolios.com.

Risks

The Fund's shares may change in value and may go down as well as up. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. You may not get back all of the money you invest.

The Fund is subject to Market Risk, which means that shares of the Fund may fall in value due to price volatility as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, changes in interest rates and general market liquidity.

High yield securities, or "junk" bonds, are subject to greater market fluctuations and risk of loss than securities with higher ratings. Many issuers of high yield debt are highly leveraged, and their relatively high debt-to-equity ratios create increased risks that their operations might not generate sufficient cash flow to service their debt obligations. The ability of an issuer of high yield securities to meet principal and interest payments is considered speculative. High yield securities tend to be more volatile than higher rated securities, so that adverse economic events may have a greater impact on the prices of high yield securities than on higher rated securities.

High yield securities are subject to credit risk, interest rate risk, and income risk. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the issuer of a security will not be able to make payments of interest and principal when due and that the value of a security may decline as a result. Interest rate risk is the risk that if interest rates rise, the prices of the fixed-rate instruments held by the Fund may fall. Income risk is the risk that if interest rates fall, the income from the Fund's portfolio will decline as the Fund intends to hold floating rate debt that will adjust lower with falling interest rates.

Companies that issue loans tend to be highly leveraged and thus are more susceptible to the risks of interest deferral, default and/or bankruptcy. Senior floating rate loans, in which the Fund may invest, are usually rated below investment grade but may also be unrated. As a result, the risks associated with these loans are similar to the risks of high yield fixed income instruments. Loans are subject to prepayment risk. The degree to which borrowers prepay loans may be affected by general business conditions, the financial condition of the borrower and competitive conditions among loan investors, among others. The Fund may not be able to reinvest the proceeds received on terms as favorable as the prepaid loan.

The use of derivative instruments can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives. These risks are heightened when the Fund's portfolio managers use derivatives to enhance the Fund's return or as a substitute for a position or security, rather than solely to hedge (or offset) the risk of a position or security held by the Fund.

As the Fund's investments may be denominated in currencies other than the Fund's currency, an investment in this Fund may expose you to currency risk.

The Fund may invest in one or more Eligible Collective Investment Schemes which may include schemes managed by the Investment Manager or its affiliates. As a shareholder of another collective investment scheme, the Fund will bear its pro rata portion of the expenses of the other collective investment scheme. These fees would be in addition to the investment management fees and other expenses which the Fund bears directly in connection with its own operations.

Neither FTGP nor any of its affiliates, guarantees the performance or the future returns of the Fund.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will declare dividends.

For more details relating to risks of investing in the Fund, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund's prospectus.

Important Information

This financial promotion is issued by FTGP of 8 Angel Court, London, EC2R7HJ. FTGP is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") (register no. 583261). The Fund is not authorised by the FCA.

Nothing in this document constitutes an invitation, offer, recommendation or solicitation to engage in any investment activity including buying or selling any investment including any interest in a Fund.

The Fund is an open-ended sub-fund of the First Trust Global Funds plc, an umbrella UCITS fund with segregated liability between sub-funds, incorporated with limited liability as an investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with UCITS registered number 514357. The Company is a recognised collective investment scheme (a "recognised scheme") for the purposes of section 264 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"), of the United Kingdom. The Fund is not regulated by the FCA. Most of the protections provided by the UK regulatory system do not apply to the operation of the Fund and compensation will not be available under the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme on its default.

An investment in the Fund is speculative and may not be appropriate for all potential investors. FTGP does not guarantee the performance of the shares of the Fund. The value of an investment and income from it can go down as well as up and may be affected by exchange rate variations. Investors may not get back the amount invested or lose their entire investment. Current tax levels and reliefs will depend on the nature of the holdings. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The material in this document is not comprehensive and must therefore be read in conjunction with the Fund's prospectus, which contains material information not contained herein, including the terms of investment and information regarding investment risks and restrictions, fees and expenses and conflicts of interests. Potential investors should pay particular attention to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund's prospectus. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objective will be achieved or that the Fund will generate a positive return. Contact FTGP or visit www.ftglobalportfolios.com to obtain a prospectus and/or Key Investor Information Document (available in English). Potential investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Fund and consult its/their own professional tax, accounting, financial or other advisors as to the risks involved in making an investment. Potential investors should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be solely relied on in making an investment or other decision. It is not an invitation to make an investment in the Fund nor does the information, recommendations or opinions expressed herein constitute an offer for sale of the Fund.

Shares of the Fund are not available for sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such sale would be prohibited. The shares of the Fund have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Fund is not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Neither this material nor the Fund's shares are available to or suitable for US persons.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, no representation or warranty stated or implied is made or given by any persons as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and no responsibility or liability is accepted for such information or opinion.

