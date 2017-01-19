Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - Invictus MD Strategies (CSE: IMH) (FSE: 8IS1) (OTC Pink: IVITF) has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of a late stage applicant under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. PlanC Bio Pharm is currently in active final review stage with Health Canada for an application that was submitted in 2014.

This application was based on a proposed initial 30,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, medicinal cannabis production and processing facility located on 5 acres just outside Salmo, British Columbia.

Invictus MD will pay $100,000 and 50,000 shares to a maximum value of $70,000 for the shares, as consideration for entering into the letter of intent. Upon signing the definitive agreement, the company will pay another $100,000 and another 100,000 shares to a maximum value of $175,000 for the shares as consideration for signing. The definitive agreement calls for additional payments in shares up to a value of $10 million upon meeting certain milestones. For further details on these payments, please refer to the company's latest news release.

Invictus MD is also required to place $8 million in escrow within 90 days of signing the definitive agreement. These funds will be directed to acquiring the property, constructing the 30,000 square foot facility, and general working capital. PlanC BioPharm has an option on another 49-acre adjoining property for addition expansion.

Assuming the company receives regulatory approval to produce its forecasted capacity of up to 20,000 kilograms per year, it will be among the leaders in the industry.

Dan Kriznic, CEO"stated: "This acquisition allows us to continue with our strategy of increasing cannabis production capacity under the ACMPR to meet the significant demand. Invictus MD also acquired 33.33% of AB Laboratories Inc., a Licensed Producer under the ACMPR in December 2016."

According to the recent report "Recreational Marijuana - Insights and Opportunities" by the consulting firm Deloitte, the Canadian retail cannabis market could be worth between $4.9 billion and $8.7 billion annually.

In that same report, the consulting firm further estimates that satisfying the recreational cannabis market will mean producing 600,000 kilograms of marijuana annually - far more than the existing 38 licensed producers grow for medicinal purposes.

Invictus MD is seeking additional acquisitions in the fragmented cannabis sector, and is in a position to supply both capital and management.

The shares are trading at $1.50 and with 27.8 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $41.7 million.

For more information please visit the company's website at www.invictus-md.com or contact Dan Kriznic, Chairman & CEO at 604-368-6437 or email d.kriznic@invictus-md.com, or Larry Heinzlmeir, VP Marketing & Communication, 604-537-8676 or email larry.heinzlmeir@invictus-md.com.

