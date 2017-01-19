Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal diesel engines market for non-automotive applicationsreport. This research report also lists 25 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global diesel engines market for non-automotive applications is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during 2016-2021. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for diesel engines in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. The report also analyzes the market demand for diesel engines across a wide range of off-road end-users such as marine vessels, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, and power generators.

"In terms of value, the marine industry is anticipated to be the largest contributor to the overall market. The majority of the maritime vessels significantly makes use of diesel engines both for propulsion as well as auxiliary power systems," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead tools and components research analyst from Technavio

Competitive scenario

The global diesel engines market for non-automotive application is fragmented with the presence of many local and international vendors. The international vendors compete on parameters such as quality, efficiency, and after-sales service. The competitive environment is predicted to intensify due to the shift in the preference of the buyers to energy-efficient engines. The vendors are likely to direct their efforts in differentiating their products and comply with the stringent regulations outlined in various regions.

Top five diesel engines market vendors for non-automotive applications

Caterpillar

Caterpillar company manufactures and markets mining, construction, and forestry machinery. The company also makes engines and other related parts for its equipment and offers financing and insurance.

Key products: Commercial propulsion engines, high-performance propulsion engines, marine auxiliary engines, industrial diesel engines, and diesel engines for power generation

Cummins

Cummins manufactures natural gas and diesel engines for the bus, construction, heavy and medium trucks, mining, and governmental equipment markets. The company also supplies complimentary products for the engines.

Key products: QSX15, QSF2.8, QSM11 for marine, and QSB5.9 for marine

MAN

MAN is one of the leading manufacturers of mechanical engineering equipment and commercial vehicles in Europe. Its products and service offerings include trucks, buses, engines and components, marine engines and systems, power plants, compressors, gas turbines, turbomachinery, reactors and apparatus, and turbochargers.

Key products: Two-stroke engines, Four-stroke engines, GenSet, and Turbocharger

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries manufactures heavy machinery. The company manufactures space systems and products related to shipbuilding and ocean development, material handling systems such as tankers, passenger ships, cargo ships, and marine engines, industrial machinery, aircraft, space systems, and others.

Key products: UE Engines and UEC Eco-engines

Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä is a provider of advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The company delivers customized power plant solutions, including gas and oil fired power plants. Wärtsilä operates its business through three reportable segments, including energy solutions, marine solutions, and services.

Key products: Wärtsilä 20, Wärtsilä 26, Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 32, Wärtsilä 38, and Wärtsilä 46F

