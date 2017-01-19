Research and Markets - Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Growth of 22.17%, 2016-2020 with DENSO, Johnson Matthey, LG Chem & Lithium Balance Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Battery Management System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global automotive battery management system market to grow at a CAGR of 22.17% during the period 2016-2020.



Global Automotive Battery Management System Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advances in technology. Over the years, the advances in technology have led to the rising use of various battery-operated devices worldwide. This, in turn, has resulted in an increase in energy consumption, especially batteries. EVs and PHEVs are being increasingly equipped with innovative features such as GPS, modern powertrain systems, AC systems, power windows, and display drives that give real-time information about battery charge levels and consume a substantial amount of battery power. Therefore, EVs lose their battery power in a shorter time and require frequent charging. Thus, there is an increased need for efficient and optimal work cycle of rechargeable batteries, which has led to the growth of the global BMS market in the automotive sector.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for H&E vehicles. Hybrid and electric vehicles are powered mainly by batteries. The battery pack in an HEV needs to tolerate massive charge (for sudden braking) and heavy discharge (for sudden speed boost). In addition, the SoC must be kept up to 80%, keeping space for regenerative charging, while simultaneously discharging sufficiently for a power boost. Hence, BMS is a crucial feature in these vehicles, guaranteeing healthy battery operations.

Key vendors



DENSO

Johnson Matthey battery systems

battery systems LG Chem

Lithium Balance



Other prominent vendors



Ashwoods Energy

Calsonic Kansei

Clayton Power

Elithion

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Preh

Tesla Motors

Ventec



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type of battery



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t8vljx/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716