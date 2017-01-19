Dana, a global leader in highly engineered driveline, sealing, and thermal-management technologies, is ready to bring a strong lineup of its aftermarket products to the 2017 Automechanika Jeddah and Dubai trade shows.

Automechanika Jeddah, Saudi Arabia's leading regional trade fair for the automotive aftermarket industry, will take place from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at the Jeddah Centre for Forums and Events. Automechanika Dubai, the largest automotive aftermarket trade exhibition in the Middle East and Africa, will take place from May 7 through May 9 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

At each of the upcoming shows, Dana will provide its booth guests access to Spicer driveline products and Victor Reinz premium sealing products for the light, commercial, and off-highway vehicle aftermarkets. Dana also will present its GWB industrial driveshaft products, developed for the Middle-Eastern marketplace, at its exhibitor booths. The company has previously shown its Spicerproducts at these shows, but this will mark the first time that Dana will present the products as a complete driveline package with axle, transmission, and driveshaft applications. By bringing its Spicer, Victor Reinz, and GWB products into one exhibit, Dana will be able to better showcase its diverse product portfolio.

Current and potential customers from around the globe who visit Dana's exhibition booths also will have the opportunity to interact directly with Dana's technical and product specialists about the range of products provided by Dana, ask questions, and establish a personal rapport with Dana's product and aftermarket experts.

This year will mark Dana's ninth time exhibiting at Automechanika Dubai, and the second time at Automechanika Jeddah. The company's continued presence at these and other Automechanika shows is testament to Dana's commitment to offer advanced technologies and high-quality original equipment solutions that meet top-performance standards for its global customers.

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana, Spicer, Victor Reinz, Glaser, Magnum, GWB, Thompson, TruCool, SVL and Transejes, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions including genuine, all makes, and value lines- servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles across the globe.

