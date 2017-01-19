Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal fast attack craft marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global fast attack craft (FAC) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The market size of fast attack crafts is expected to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2021, mainly driven by the increased emphasis on maritime security. Governments are investing more to combat maritime threats, and major defense contractors are enhancing or modernizing the existing naval vessels to cater to the global defense and security needs," says Moutushi Saha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for defense research.

Growing development of ship-based missiles is another important driver of the fast attack craft market. Due to budgetary constraints, several nations are incorporating missile boats or torpedo boats as they are cost effective, swift, and comes with adequate firepower. When these boats are equipped with guided anti-ship missiles, they become a formidable addition to the security forces.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global fast attack craft market is characterized by an eclectic combination of many global, regional, and local players. In-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, product offerings, R&D investments, and a strong client base are some of the key factors that determine the success of a vendor in the extremely competitive market space. The vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. Additionally, international vendors are expected to increase their global foothold through strategic mergers and acquisitions during the forecast period.

Top five vendors in the global fast attack craft market:

BAE Systems

BAE Systems operates in 40 countries globally and is headquartered in London, UK. In the fast craft market, the company designed and developed HS Ritsos Super Vita-class FAC and Roussen-class FAC for the Hellenic Navy, Greece.

Damen Shipyards Group

The Damen Shipyards Group engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tugs and workboats, high-speed craft, ferries, offshore vessels, pontoons and barges, shipping vessels, naval vessels, fishing vessels, dredging and equipment, yachting, and ballast water treatment products globally. The company designed and developed FAC such as the Crossover 139 Fast Combatant and the Sigma Fast Attack 7310

Fincantieri

Fincantieri designs and develops aircraft carriers, cruise ships, and large ferries. It also deals in the manufacture of other naval vessels such as patrol vessels, frigates, corvettes, and submarines. The company develops and provides its services primarily to the Italian Navy. The company designed and developed Saettia Mark I for the Italian Navy, and it is currently building 70 M FAC.

Goa Shipyard Limited

Goa Shipyard Limited is an ISO 9001-2000 certified shipyard with in-house design facilities. It develops a comprehensive range of vessels for various applications and functions under the supervision of the Indian MoD. The company designed and developed Extra Fast Attack Craft (XFAC) and 35 Knots Fast Patrol Vessel.

Navantia

Navantia has the following product categories: turbine and diesel engine manufacturing, technology transfer, designing and construction of civil and military vessels, designing and manufacturing of combat and control system, and support for the service life of its vessels and systems. The company was a major contractor for the design and development of the Avante 300 and the Avante 500 FAC.

