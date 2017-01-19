

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a modest loss and fell below the 8,300 point level. This marks the third down day for the market this week, which has increased the probability that it will finish negative for the week. The weak performance of the pharma heavyweights weighed on the overall market on Thursday.



The mood among investors was largely positive today. A trio of positive U.S. economic reports proved encouraging to traders. The European Central Bank also left its key interest rates unchanged as expected. The ECB also revealed that asset purchases can be extended beyond December if necessary.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.47 percent Thursday and finished at 8,273.08. The Swiss Leader Index fell 0.07 percent and the Swiss Performance Index dropped 0.37 percent.



Novartis dropped 1.5 percent and Roche weakened by 1.1 percent. Shares of Actelion also surrendered 0.9 percent. The pharmaceutical stocks were under pressure on the eve of the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States. Trump was critical of the industry in his recent press conference.



Galenica decreased by 1.0 percent. The healthcare group reported sales figures and confirmed its forecast for full year profit and EBIT.



Index heavyweight Nestlé also ended the session with a loss of 0.8 percent. Media reports suggested that the company has an interest in US company Mead Johnson.



Swiss Life and Adecco each gained 1.4 percent, while Swatch climbed 1.1 percent.



UBS increased 1.3 percent and Credit Suisse advanced 0.8 percent. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said in a speech after the European close yesterday that she expects rates to rise 'a few times a year' until end of 2019.



