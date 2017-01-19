Technavio's latest market research report on the global foodservice gloves marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005427/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global foodservice gloves market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Manu Gupta, a lead research analyst from Technavio, says, "The global foodservice gloves market is majorly driven by improved features of disposable and non-disposable gloves, which help increase the operational efficiency. The market players worldwide are focusing on providing foodservice gloves that can provide protection against chemicals and sharp cutting equipment. These improved features can help users to increase their productivity and at the same time, keep them safe while performing different operations in commercial kitchens

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55931

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global foodservice glovesmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Focus on providing anti-microbial technology

Advancement in manufacturing technologies

Use of recyclable material

Focus on providing anti-microbial technology

The increased focus on food safety has influenced foodservice gloves vendors to introduce new improved features, which can address the requirements of the foodservice establishments around the world.

"Some of the market players have come up with anti-microbial gloves, which can significantly reduce the transfer of microbes from the gloves to food items. This helps to increase the shelf life of the food," says Manu

For instance, Omni International has introduced their new Anti-Microbial Solutions (AMS) technology for foodservice gloves, which significantly resists the fungal and bacterial growth on the gloves. This technology will minimize the risk of transfer of microbes from the gloves to the food items. Similarly, Emerald Latex Gloves Company also provides foodservice vinyl gloves, which are built with anti-microbial properties. These gloves prevent the cross contamination and resist the growth of the bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli.

Advancement in manufacturing technologies

The foodservice glove vendors are improvising their manufacturing technologies to improve the quality of foodservice gloves. The vendors are primarily focusing on providing, better material composition, increased durability, and enhanced tactile sensitivity to improve the overall efficiency of the users in the foodservice industry.

Many market players are also focusing on providing polymer coating on the inside surface of the gloves so that the users can slip in and slip out the gloves with ease. Some of the vendors are using hydrogels, silicones, and polyurethane coatings on the inner surface of the gloves as these materials have lesser surface friction than the glove material.

Use of recyclable material

Many manufacturers across the globe are increasing their focus on the use of eco-friendly raw materials for manufacturing foodservice gloves to minimize the carbon footprint. Some of the vendors are looking to provide foodservice protection solutions that are recyclable in nature. For instance, vegware, is providing foodservice disposable gloves which are made up of plant-based PLA (polylactic acid). These gloves can be easily recycled as they are made up of plant fiber. The nitrile gloves also can be recycled, and many foodservice gloves vendors such as AMMEX and FoodHandler are providing the nitrile gloves for the foodservice industry.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Safety Gloves Market 2017-2021

Global Virtual Reality Glove Market 2016-2020

Global Food Storage Containers Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellnesshome, kitchen and large appliancesandlab equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005427/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com