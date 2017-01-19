Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between IPSEN and NATIXIS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2016:

7,562 IPSEN shares

3,993,285.99 euros

At the last half-year IPSEN liquidity contract statement as at June 30, 2016, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

17,682 IPSEN shares

3,276,712 euros

It is specified that at the implementation of the said contract the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

46,838 IPSEN shares

1,259,939.79 euros

