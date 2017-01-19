Implantable Biomaterials Market Material, Application Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: $150+ Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets

has announced the addition of the "Implantable Biomaterials Market Analysis & Trends - Material, Application - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Report Highlights:





The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

The Global Implantable Biomaterials Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $165.31 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Implantable Biomaterials across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing geriatric population, growing incidences of diseases & graft transplant surgeries and medical implants and technological advancements.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

3.1.2 Growing Incidences of Diseases & Graft Transplant Surgeries

3.1.3 Medical Implants and Technological Advancements

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Implantable Biomaterials Market, By Material

4.1 Immunomodulatory Biomaterials

4.2 Natural

4.3 Polymers

4.4 Hydrogels

4.5 Ceramics



5 Implantable Biomaterials Market, By Application

5.1 Cardiovascular

5.2 Dental and Prosthetic

5.3 Ophthalmology

5.4 Orthopaedic/joint reconstruction

5.5 Spinal

5.6 Viscosupplementation

5.7 Other applications



6 Implantable Biomaterials Market, By Geography



7 Leading Companies

7.1 BASF SE

7.2 Evonik Industries AG

7.3 Bayer AG

7.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7.5 Stryker Corporation

7.6 Collagen Matrix, Inc.

7.7 Royal DSM

7.8 E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

7.9 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

7.10 CAM Bioceramics BV

7.11 Ceradyne, Inc.

7.12 Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

7.13 Carpenter Technology Corporation

7.14 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

7.15 Corbion N.V.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fddtcq/implantable

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716