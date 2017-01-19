Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal genomics biomarkers marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global genomics biomarkers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market size of genomics biomarkers segment is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 18% through the forecast period. By indication segments, oncology generates the maximum revenue, followed by cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

"One of the most important drivers of this market are genomics biomarker-based personalized medicines. High-throughput screening is used to provide a more personalized understanding of the pathology of many diseases at the molecular level, leading to the identification of biomarkers. The efficacy of these markers are leading to their increasing adoption, thus attracting investments to the market," says Srinivas Sashidhar, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global genomics biomarkers marketis highly fragmented, with intense competition among vendors. Vendors in the market are forming strategic alliances to develop new products and gain traction in the market. Thermo Fisher Scientific is the market leader, with a market share of around 30%. It is followed by Roche Diagnostics and QIAGEN

Top five vendors in the global genomics biomarkers market:

Roche Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics, a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche provides innovative medicines and diagnostic tests. Its products are used to test body fluids and tissues for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases. The company offers Elecsys NT-proBNP, and Elecsys Troponin T hs (TnT-hs) for diagnosing cardiac diseases; and cobas 4800 BRAF V600 mutation test, cobas KRAS mutation test for diagnosing various cancers.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is one of the leading multiplexed immunoassay testing laboratory protein providers. Its products are based on Multi-Analyte Profiling technology platform. This technology provides reproducible and quantitative data for a few or hundreds of proteins. It operates as a subsidiary of Myriad Genetics. Some of the key partners of the company are Quanterix, Institut Pasteur, and Covance.

QIAGEN

Qiagen focuses on the design, manufacture, and market of in-vitro diagnostic devices. The company is one of the leading providers of sample and assay technologies. Its sample technologies are used to isolate RNA, DNA, and proteins from blood and tissue samples that contain biological materials. This technology is used to amplify, enrich, and provide results for analysis.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific focuses on accelerating life science research, enhance patient diagnostics, resolve complex analytical challenges, and enhance laboratory productivity. They have premium brands like Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services, Invitrogen, Thermo Scientific, and Applied Biosystems.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories manufactures innovative tools and services for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides an extensive range of products and systems that are used to separate chemical and biological materials and analyzes, identifies, and purifies components.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

