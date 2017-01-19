Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Competitive Profiling of Automotive Aftermarket eRetailers in Europe" report to their offering.

This strategic market insight covers the competitive profiling of automotive eRetailers in the European region. The scope includes major pure play eRetailers in the European automotive aftermarket segment. The focus is on the comparative benchmarking of key eRetailers based on various factors such as revenue, business model, geographic presence, and product coverage.

The study also offers an overview of their revenue snapshots, business strategies, strategic positioning, value propositions, SWOT analyses, and current and future plans. OEM and supplier activities in aftermarket eRetail, global eRetail trends by region, revenue split by region, and emerging business models in automotive aftermarket eRetail are also covered.

Key Questions

What are the major challenges in automotive eRetail and how are these being addressed?

What are the major trends in automotive eRetail?

What are the effects of eRetail in the automotive industry and other related industries such as logistics?

Who are the key participants and what are their strengths and weaknesses?

How will the automotive eRetail channel shape up in future?



Companies Mentioned:

Allegro

Allopneus

Amazon

Delticom

eBay

MicksGarage

Mister-Auto

Oscaro

Yakarouler

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

4. Global Trends in eRetailing

5. Comparative Benchmarking of Key eRetailers

6. Allopneus

7. Mister-Auto

8. Oscaro

9. Yakarouler

10. Delticom

11. kfzteile24

12. Allegro

13. MicksGarage

14. Amazon

15. eBay

