PKC Group Plc Company announcement 19 January 2017 8.35 p.m.



Preliminary information on PKC Group's year 2016 performance



According to preliminary information PKC Group's revenue for the year 2016 is estimated to be approximately EUR 846 million (EUR 847.3 million in 2015), EBITDA before items affecting comparability was approximately EUR 64 million (EUR 59.5 million), items affecting comparability were about EUR -5.5 million (EUR -8.8 million) and net debt end of 2016 was EUR 47 million (EUR 49.4 million). Figures presented are from continuing operations and unaudited.



PKC Group will publish its Financial Statement Release February 9, 2017 as informed previously.



PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2015 totalled EUR 847 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.