GENBAND Affirms Enterprise Support Capabilities and Development Plans for Nortel PBXs in Wake of Avaya Restructuring

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GENBAND', a leading provider of real-time communications solutions, today affirmed that its support for former Nortel PBX customers will remain unaffected by the Avaya restructuring.

"Many of our enterprise customers own Nortel PBXs, and we want to confirm that today's announcement will not affect any of their GENBAND services or GENBAND's R&D roadmap," said Patrick Joggerst, GENBAND's EVP of Global Sales and Marketing. "As always, we are here to help our customers retain the value of their SL-100, CS 2100, AS 5300 or CS 1000 investments and transition to the real-time communications solutions that best empower and enable their business, either on premises or from our Kandy Business Solutions cloud."

GENBAND's award-winning, comprehensive post-deployment maintenance service portfolio GENBANDCare provides critical round the clock support to enterprise and carrier customers.

Many enterprises retained relationships with both GENBAND and Avaya after their respective acquisitions of Nortel assets, and GENBAND continues to deliver comprehensive, targeted solutions for leveraging, enhancing and migrating these significant investments.

US government agencies can access GENBAND's JITC certified communication solutions, standards-based solutions that deliver superior scale and resiliency as well as a compelling migration path from legacy Nortel PBXs including the SL-100, CS 2100, AS 5300 or CS 1000.

GENBAND also enables customers to further leverage and enhance existing CS 1000 investments and deliver new productivity and collaboration options with new UC capabilities including Smart Office mobile clients. This fully supported solution deployed on premises or in the cloud comes with a fully committed product roadmap and the latest technologies, such as WebRTC. Kandy Business Solutions (formerly Nuvia) is a suite of carrier-grade, cloud-based business services that includes Cloud PBX, UC Clients, Collaboration, Contact Center and SIP Trunking.

GENBAND, a2015 CNBC Disruptor 50,is a global leader in real-time communications software solutions for service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers in over 80 countries. Kandy, its award-winning, disruptive real-time communications software development platform, is built from the company's global telecommunications network and security technologies. The platform enables these companies to easily embed a full suite of voice, video, chat, screen-sharing and collaboration capabilities into their existing business, web and mobile applications. The company'sNetwork Modernization, Unified Communications, MobilityandEmbedded Communicationssolutions enable its customers to quickly capitalize on growing market segments and introduce differentiating products, applications and services. GENBAND's market-leading solutions, which are deployable in the network, on premise or through the cloud, help its customers connect people to each other and address the growing demands of today's consumers and businesses for real-time communications wherever they happen to be. To learn more visitgenband.com.

