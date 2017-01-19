EyeLock Showcases Iris Authentication Solutions at INTERSEC Dubai 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC, a market leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, will be showcasing its suite of award winning technology at INTERSEC Dubai 2017 on January 22-24, 2017, in the Aventura Stand H23, Hall S2 and iTel Stand J12, Hall SA.

EyeLock's iris authentication technology represents a breakthrough in proprietary software, security, algorithms and optics, and delivers the most secure, reliable and user-friendly capabilities available in the market today. EyeLock's technology looks at more than 240 unique iris characteristics, making it the most proven way to authenticate one's identity aside from DNA. EyeLock is one of the only biometric companies in the world to own and control the entire software and algorithm stack, providing dual-eye authentication, an unmatched security architecture and anti-spoofing technology.

EyeLock will showcase the nano NXT®, EyeLock Identity Suite (EIS), including integrations with major access control platforms (Lenel OnGuard, AMAG Symmetry, Pacom GMS, and Software House C-Cure 9000), and its portable iris template solution.

EyeLock's access control system integrations enable a quick, error-free enrollment process. Cardholder data is pulled directly from the access control database during iris enrollment, eliminating the opportunity for data entry errors and time wasted retyping information. Once enrolled, data is kept in sync, simplifying the administrative process. The access control system integrations also enable intelligent onboard memory management within the iris readers. Utilizing an individual's access control permissions, the system is able to determine and distribute iris templates only to doors that are necessary, maximizing the already industry-leading onboard storage of 20,000 iris templates.

EyeLock's solutions are ideal for vertical markets including enterprise security, healthcare, stadiums, government, customs, higher education, data centers and more.

The portable iris template solution provides nano NXT users the option to store templates on a smartcard or mobile device. The portable template supports large user populations without the need to manage an iris template database or gain access to the network. The portable iris template solution provides next-level security, with increased convenience and mobility.

The portable template for mobile enables users to authenticate while their mobile device remains in a pocket or handbag, providing the convenience of hands-free and true two-factor authentication. As users get within range, the mobile device automatically sends their template to the reader via Bluetooth and access is granted if their iris is matched.

"We have expanded our presence at INTERSEC Dubai this year to showcase our enhanced technical capabilities and new product offerings," said Anthony Antolino, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at EyeLock. "Our goal has been to make iris identity authentication technology cost-effective, easy to implement and widely accessible - and with our expanded features, integrations with access control management platforms, and added distribution partners, we have done just that. We are very excited to see the growing interest and increased adoption of our technology across Europe, Asia and the GCC regions."

For more information, please visitwww.eyelock.com.

About EyeLock

EyeLock LLC, a majority owned subsidiary of VoxxInternational Corporation, is an acknowledged leader in advancediris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID' technology. Iris authentication is highlysecure because no two irises are alike andthe iris is the most accurate human identifierother than DNA.The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and patents pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of security EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely lowfalse acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. As a sponsor member of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a safer and more secure digital presence for consumers, EyeLock is dedicated to advancing digital privacy and next generation security.

Contact:

Anthony Antolino

P: 914-619-5548

E: kgraham@eyelock.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com. For more info visit: http://www.newswire.com.