Technavio analysts forecast the global immunodiagnostics marketto grow at a steady CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global immunodiagnosticsmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts consider the revenue generated from the sales of immunodiagnostics devices.

Market overview:

Global immunodiagnostics market is well established in developed countries like the US, the UK, Germany, and France due to the high level of automation in laboratories for high accuracy and efficiency.

There are huge growth opportunities in emerging countries like Brazil, China, and India.

The oncology and endocrinology segment has been the largest revenue contributor to the market in 2016. A rise in R&D in oncology has increased the demand for biomarker-based immunodiagnostic tests.

Technavio healthcare and life sciencesanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global immunodiagnostics market:

Technological advances

The incidence of autoimmune diseases is rising worldwide, thus increasing the volume of samples collected for analysis. This has led to a greater demand for automation for rapid analysis and interpretation of results from autoimmune disease diagnostics. Automation involves a series of integrated steps that include pre-analytical and post-analytical stages, which help lower the need for manual intervention, thus avoiding errors.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead in-vitro diagnostics research analyst at Technavio, says, "Decentralized testing for autoimmune disease diagnosis is gaining popularity. This procedure reduces the time spent in sending the sample for analysis from central laboratories

Increasing adoption of POCT

In 2012, an emerging company, Trillium Diagnostics, licensed a cell-free DNA sepsis marker to develop new immunodiagnostics. Traditional companies offering sepsis POCT devices in Europe and the US include Axis Shield, Roche Diagnostics, and bioMérieux.

"POCT for cardiovascular biomarkers is a strategic immunodiagnostic focus area, even for non-traditional healthcare companies. In 2011, Samsung Electronics acquired Nexus Dx, a developer of rapid POCT for diagnosing cardiovascular diseases," adds Srinivas.

Product development

The rise in blood donations worldwide and stringent regulations for approval of hematology products have led to the development of automated hematology analyzers. With the increase in blood donations, there are high chances of blood-related infections and transfer of diseases.

Danaher's automated hematology analyzers increase the accuracy of detection of diseases in blood samples. Cell counting with automated analyzers is rapid, objective, and significant (8,000 or more cells can be counted), and is not subject to distributional bias as in manual counting.

Top vendors:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005468/en/

