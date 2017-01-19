Lubrizol: Lubrizol Skin Care Actives Combine Under One Name in North America

News Release

Lubrizol Skin Care Actives Combine Under One Name in North America

CLEVELAND, January 19, 2017- The Lubrizol Corporation announces today that Active Organics® a provider of natural extracts and performance ingredients and Lipotec LLC, a leader in active ingredients for skin care will now be combined and operate under the name Lipotec USA, Inc. This name change is effective immediately. Lubrizol previously acquired both companies in order to expand its skin care offerings portfolio. Under the new name, Lipotec USA, Inc. will be located at the current address of Active Organics, Inc.: 1097 Yates Street, Lewisville, Texas.

Lubrizol began promoting Active Organics® as a brand under the Lipotec umbrella in 2015 to address the changing consumer demands in the skin care market. The move was part of the company's mission to provide customers with innovative products, comprehensive assistance and the necessary resources and services to support its growth and skin care initiatives, all in the fastest and most effective way possible.

About Lubrizol Personal and Home Care

We develop, manufacture and market a broad range of specialty chemicals for skin care, hair care, bath and shower, surface care and fabric care. Our innovative ingredients and additives modify physical properties, enhance functional performance and deliver aesthetic benefits to drive key consumer product claims. The addition of Active Organics' botanical extracts and Lipotec's peptide-based active cosmetic ingredients strategically expands our product portfolio and builds upon our current capabilities, formulations expertise and global manufacturing footprint to take innovation to the next level. We are persistently committed to providing you with powerful, proven solutions so you can formulate with confidence.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for exploration, production and transportation.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Lee Roberts

216.447.6117

Website: www.lubrizol.com

###

:





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

