According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global interventional spine devices marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005476/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global interventional spine devices market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Interventional Spine Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market size of interventional spine devices is forecast to reach USD 4,504.2 million by 2021, with the Americas being responsible for generating highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through the forecast period.

One of the most important drivers of this market is the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures. The growing demand for quick reduction in spine pain, reduced hospital stays, and better patient outcomes are pushing more patients to opt for these procedures.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55841

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the procedure, the report categorizes the global interventional spine devices market into the following segments:

Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Radiofrequency ablation

Others

The top three revenue-generating procedure segments in the global interventional spine devices market are discussed below:

Vertebroplasty

"Vertebroplasty is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is employed to treat vertebral compression fracture patients suffering from severe spine pain. This surgical procedure is mainly used to stabilize the spinal fracture and to stop or relieve the pain caused by the vertebral compression fractures," says Barath Palada, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for orthopedics research.

Vertebroplasty receives significant demand from untapped customer pool from emerging markets seeking back pain treatment. The market is also witnessing the launch of new precise bone cement delivery technologies. Combined with the immense positive outcomes of the surgery, this segment will grow considerably through the forecast period.

Kyphoplasty

Similar to vertebroplasty, kyphoplasty is also a minimally invasive procedure used to achieve spinal decompression in patients seeking back pain treatment for osteoporotic fractures, osteolytic tumors, and traumatic vertebral fractures. Kyphoplasty is a relatively advanced procedure, which reinstates vertebral height and lessens spinal deformity and has very few or no side effects. This procedure is swiftly gaining traction in the market, driven by attractive reimbursement options, superior results, and high efficacy.

Radiofrequency ablation

"Radiofrequency ablation is a type of injection used to treat sacroiliac joint pain or facet joint pain, which is caused by degenerative changes, arthritis, or injuries. In this procedure, a heat lesion is formed on certain nerves to help relieve spine pain. Radiofrequency ablation is better to perform under fluoroscopy for guidance in properly targeting and placing the needle," says Barath.

Radiofrequency ablation is likely to grow during the forecast period, driven by its non-invasive nature and high efficacy. The procedure boasts a success rate of over 75%, with over 80% reduction in pain. The advances in technology through the forecast period will further drive the adoption rates.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Medtronic

Stryker

St. Jude Medical

DePuy Synthes

Merit Medical

Browse Related Reports:

Global Optical Imaging Market 2017-2021

Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Market 2017-2021

Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like patient monitoring devices, medical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005476/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com