Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jennifer A. Diamantis has been named Chief of the Enforcement Division's Office of Market Intelligence, which is responsible for the collection, analysis, and monitoring of the hundreds of thousands of tips, complaints, and referrals that the SEC receives each year.

Before arriving at the SEC in September 2016 to become Deputy Chief of the office, Ms. Diamantis held various positions in the private sector and at federal agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. She supervised, investigated, litigated, and managed enforcement actions and oversaw the implementation of complex regulations in the financial space.

The previous Chief of the Office of Market Intelligence, Vincente L. Martinez, left the SEC last summer, and Ms. Diamantis has been serving as Acting Chief since she arrived.

"Within a short time, Jennifer has enhanced the Office of Market Intelligence's critical mission of overseeing the SEC's collection, evaluation, and dissemination of the vast array of market intelligence that we receive," said Stephanie Avakian, Acting Director of the SEC Enforcement Division. "Jennifer's rich work experience as a manager and supervisor and her dedication, expertise, and skill make her an ideal fit for leading the office."

Ms. Diamantis said, "I am honored to lead the team of dedicated professionals charged with the critically important task of leveraging the valuable intelligence we receive from the public to protect investors, and look forward to continuing to cultivate relationships with our regulatory partners to further this mission."

Before joining the SEC staff, Ms. Diamantis held various roles at the CFPB's Division of Research, Markets, and Regulations, most recently Managing Counsel. Before that, she served as Supervisory Counsel in the FDIC's Enforcement Section and Senior Trial Attorney in the CFTC's Division of Enforcement. She also was a partner at the law firm of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP.

Ms. Diamantis received her law degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1999, and earned her bachelor of arts degree with honors from the University of Florida in 1996.