

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged higher Thursday after several members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said they've already made their pledged reductions.



OPEC and Russia have promised to cut supplies in order to re-balance energy markets and keep oil prices above $50 a barrel.



If the supply cuts do not accomplish this, OPEC countries could cut oil production again this year, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Thursday in Davos.



Meanwhile, U.S. Crude inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 300,000 barrels, the Energy Information Administration said today.



That's in contrast to yesterday's report from the American Petroleum Institute showing a significant drop in oil inventories.



Feb. WTI oil settled at $51.37/bbl on Nymex, up 29 cents, or 0.6 percent.



