How to Start Your Study Abroad Journey

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're looking to have a study session on the sandy beaches of California, explore the Australian outback, or enjoy the nightlife with your new friends in London, it's clear why an increasing number of students are choosing to study abroad. International study gives you the opportunity to explore uncharted territory, to bond with students from around the world, and grow as an individual - all while working toward a valuable degree.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459363/ETS_TOEFL_Test.jpg

Between 2005 and 2012, the number of students studying abroad increased by 50 percent. That means as many as 4.5 million students were enrolled outside of their home country in 2012, and that number is expected to surpass 5 million in 2015, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

More and more students are taking advantage of their opportunity to study abroad and there are no shortages of destinations to choose from. Whether it's one of the major destinations, like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada or Australia, or somewhere different like Japan, France and New Zealand, there is a destination for everyone.

But before you can begin filling out applications and booking your flight, you'll need to demonstrate that you have the language skills necessary to communicate in an English-speaking classroom. The TOEFL® test measures your ability to use and understand English at the university level and is an important part of your journey to study in an English-speaking classroom. Millions of students have used the TOEFL test to achieve their education goals all over the world.

Good news! Now is the best time to begin preparing for your TOEFL test. Starting January 25, you will have full access to the TOEFL MOOC, "TOEFL Test Preparation: The Insider's Guide." This free, six-week prep course, developed by the experts who create, administer and score the TOEFL test, will help you to achieve your best TOEFL score by giving you an insider's look at the four sections of the test. You'll also receive valuable advice on how to register for the test, how the test is scored, and how to prepare for test day.

The course is highly interactive, using videos, sample questions, short quizzes and discussion boards. During the weeks covering Speaking and Writing, experts will review a handful of your responses and provide evaluation and feedback.

The TOEFL MOOC is hosted by edX, the nonprofit online learning destination founded by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It is accessible with an internet connection on most devices and requires a commitment of no more than two hours per week.

So, what are you waiting for? Register for the TOEFL MOOC today, and begin your study-abroad journey.

CONTACT:

Allyson Norton

amnorton@ets.org