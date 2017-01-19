

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical company Kaleo Thursday announced that Auvi-Q, the rival for EpiPen, will be available by prescription starting February 14 for $360.



Each AUVI-Q prescription includes two Auto-injectors and one Trainer for AUVI-Q.



Auvi-Q is a epinephrine injection used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in people who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions. Auvi-Q was removed from the market last year because of manufacturing problems.



The company has also launched a new program called AUVI-Q AffordAbility through which patients with commercial insurance will have an out-of-pocket cost of $0. For patients who do not have government or commercial insurance, and have a household income of less than $100,000, AUVI-Q will be available free of charge, the company said.



'We met with patients and physicians and listened to the very real challenges in the current healthcare environment with obtaining access to affordable medicines,' said Spencer Williamson, President and CEO of kaléo. 'As a result, starting February 14, for more than 200 million Americans with commercial insurance, including those with high-deductible plans, the out-of-pocket cost for AUVI-Q will be $0.'



Mylan, the manufacturer of EpiPen, has been facing heavy criticism from lawmakers and the public after the company implemented sharp price increases for a pair of EpiPen auto-injectors to $608 from about $100 in 2008. Mylan had acquired the product in 2007.



