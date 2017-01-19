The global maritime patrol aircraft marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005982/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global MPA market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global maritime patrol aircraft marketfor 2017-2021. By product type, maritime patrol aircrafts are segmented into fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft.

The market size of maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) is expected to reach USD 15.57 billion by 2021, with maximum revenue generated from the sales of maritime patrol fixed-wing aircraft.

Many countries around the world are currently involved in the modernization of their defense and offense forces by increasing their procurement of military patrol aircraft to boost maritime security. This will create demand for the special mission military aircraft market, and provide a greater sense of security to the countries.

Technavio's research study segments the global maritime patrol aircraft market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Americas: largest maritime patrol aircraft market segment

"The US is the largest market for MPA in the Americas. The changing nature of warfare has led the US Department of Defense to make a strategic move toward the protection of its political and commercial interests in international waters by the development of special mission platforms," says Moutushi Saha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for defense research.

Also, there is a growing utilization of MPAs like P-8A Poseidon in anti-submarine warfare missions in the region. Meanwhile, South American countries are also focusing on the modernization of their MPA to increase the operational effectiveness of their defense fleets. The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) received their first order of modernized Embraer P-95 MPA from AEL Sistemas, a Brazilian company.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55844

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: fastest growing maritime patrol aircraft market segment

APAC is expected to showcase a CAGR of over 5% through the forecast period, growing faster than the other regions. The South China Sea and the Indian Ocean are prominent zones in APAC with multiple countries trying to assert dominance over them. This is leading to a large-scale procurement of submarines and heavy surveillance equipment to augment naval capabilities of various nations, thereby increasing patrol capabilities to counter any form of attack.

Countries like Singapore, the Philippines, India, and Malaysia are investing significantly in the procurement of aerial platforms such as MPA to fight against marine threats. Meanwhile, countries like Australia are currently focusing on securing nearby regions, which include maritime South East Asia and the South Pacific.

EMEA: increased adoption of MPA to improve combat readiness

"To have greater control over emergency political situations, and to improve combat readiness, countries in EMEA have procured a number of MPA. Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Israel, Russia, Turkey, and the UK are some of the biggest consumers of MPA from the region," says Moutushi.

Boeing has received a contract worth USD 68.4 million to provide the UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) four P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Similarly, Thales signed a contract with the government of Turkey to modify the CASA C295 transport aircraft fleet of the Turkish Coast Guard and Turkish Naval Forces. Such investments from EMEA towards the procurement of maritime patrol aircraft will drive the growth of the market in the region.

The top vendors in the global maritime patrol aircraft market highlighted in the report are:

Airbus

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Saab

Browse Related Reports:

Global Maritime Information Market 2016-2020

Global Maritime Propulsion Engine Market 2016-2020

Global Submarine Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like aerospace productscommercial aviation, and space. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119005982/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com