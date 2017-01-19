IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Continued Strong Growth in Strategic Imperatives Led by IBM Cloud

Highlights

Diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $4.73; Operating (non-GAAP) of $5.01

Revenue from continuing operations of $21.8 billion

Strategic imperatives revenue for full-year 2016 of $32.8 billion up 13 percent (up 14 percent adjusting for currency) represents 41 percent of IBM revenue

Cloud revenue of $13.7 billion for full-year 2016, up 35 percent



-- Cloud as-a-service annual exit run rate of $8.6 billion at year end, up 61 percent year to year (up 63 percent adjusting for currency)

2017 EPS Expectations: GAAP of at least $11.95; Operating (non-GAAP) of at least $13.80

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings results.

"In 2016, our strategic imperatives grew to represent more than 40 percent of our total revenue and we have established ourselves as the industry's leading cognitive solutions and cloud platform company," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "IBM Watson is the world's leading AI platform for business, and emerging solutions such as IBM Blockchain are enabling new levels of trust in transactions of every kind. More and more clients are choosing the IBM Cloud because of its differentiated capabilities, which are helping to transform industries, such as financial services, airlines and retail."

FOURTH QUARTER 2016 Gross Profit Diluted EPS Net Income Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations $4.73 $4.5B 50.0% Year/Year 3% 1% -1.7Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) $5.01 $4.8B 51.0% Year/Year 4% 1% -1.8Pts Strategic REVENUE Total IBM Imperatives Cloud As reported (US$) $21.8B $9.5B $4.2B Year/Year -1% 11% 33% Year/Year adjusting for currency -1% 12% 33%

"In 2016, we again made substantial capital investments, increased our R&D spending and acquired 15 companies -- a total of more than $15 billion across these elements. The acquisitions further strengthened our capabilities in analytics, security, cognitive and cloud, while expanding our level of industry expertise with additions such as Truven Health Analytics and Promontory Financial Group," said Martin Schroeter, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "At the same time, we returned almost $9 billion to shareholders through dividends and gross share repurchases."

Strategic Imperatives

Fourth-quarter cloud revenues increased 33 percent. The annual exit run rate for cloud as-a-service revenue increased to $8.6 billion from $5.3 billion at year-end 2015. Revenues from analytics increased 9 percent. Revenues from mobile increased 16 percent (up 17 percent adjusting for currency) and revenues from security increased 7 percent (up 8 percent adjusting for currency).

For the full year, revenues from strategic imperatives increased 13 percent (up 14 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenues increased 35 percent to $13.7 billion. The annual exit run rate for cloud as-a-service revenue increased 61 percent (up 63 percent adjusting for currency) year to year. Revenues from analytics increased 9 percent. Revenues from mobile increased 34 percent (up 35 percent adjusting for currency) and from security increased 13 percent (up 14 percent adjusting for currency).

Full-Year 2017 Expectations

The company expects operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of at least $13.80 and GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least $11.95. Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share exclude $1.85 per share of charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets, other acquisition-related charges and retirement-related charges. IBM expects a free cash flow realization rate in excess of 90 percent of GAAP net income.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.2 billion; or $5.6 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $4.7 billion. IBM returned $1.3 billion in dividends and $0.9 billion of gross share repurchases to shareholders. At the end of December 2016, IBM had $5.1 billion remaining in the current share repurchase authorization.

The company generated full-year free cash flow of $11.6 billion, excluding Global Financing receivables. The company returned $8.8 billion to shareholders through $5.3 billion in dividends and $3.5 billion of gross share repurchases.

IBM ended the fourth-quarter 2016 with $8.5 billion of cash on hand. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $27.9 billion, totaled $42.2 billion. Core (non-Global Financing) debt totaled $14.3 billion. The balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned to support the business over the long term.

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

Cognitive Solutions (includes solutions software and transaction processing software) -- revenues of $5.3 billion, up 1.4 percent (up 2.2 percent adjusting for currency) were driven by growth in cloud, analytics and security.

revenues of $5.3 billion, up 1.4 percent (up 2.2 percent adjusting for currency) were driven by growth in cloud, analytics and security. Global Business Services (includes consulting, global process services and application management) -- revenues of $4.1 billion, down 4.1 percent (down 3.6 percent adjusting for currency).

revenues of $4.1 billion, down 4.1 percent (down 3.6 percent adjusting for currency). Technology Services Cloud Platforms ( includes infrastructure services, technical support services and integration software) -- revenues of $9.3 billion, up 1.7 percent (up 2.4 percent adjusting for currency). Growth was driven by strong hybrid cloud services, analytics and security performance.

( revenues of $9.3 billion, up 1.7 percent (up 2.4 percent adjusting for currency). Growth was driven by strong hybrid cloud services, analytics and security performance. Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software) -- revenues of $2.5 billion, down 12.5 percent (down 12.1 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margins improved driven by z Systems performance.

revenues of $2.5 billion, down 12.5 percent (down 12.1 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margins improved driven by z Systems performance. Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) -- revenues of $447 million, down 1.5 percent (down 2.1 percent adjusting for currency).

Full-Year 2016 Results

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $12.39, down 9 percent compared to the 2015 period. Net income from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $11.9 billion compared with $13.4 billion in the year-ago period, a decrease of 11 percent.

Consolidated net income was $11.9 billion compared to $13.2 billion in the year-ago period. Consolidated diluted earnings per share were $12.38 compared to $13.42, down 8 percent year to year. Revenues from continuing operations for the twelve-month period totaled $79.9 billion, a decrease of 2 percent year to year compared with $81.7 billion for the twelve months of 2015.

Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $13.59 compared with $14.92 per diluted share for the 2015 period, a decrease of 9 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $13.0 billion compared with $14.7 billion in the year-ago period, a decrease of 11 percent.

FULL YEAR 2016 Gross Profit Diluted EPS Net Income Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations $12.39 $11.9B 47.9% Year/Year -9% -11% -1.9 Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) $13.59 $13.0B 48.9% Year/Year -9% -11% -1.9 Pts Strategic REVENUE Total IBM Imperatives Cloud As reported (US$) $79.9B $32.8B $13.7B Year/Year -2% 13% 35% Year/Year adjusting for currency -2% 14% 35%

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives, a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results, impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the company's pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions; risks from legal proceedings; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results --

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

adjusting for free cash flow;

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency).

Free cash flow guidance is derived using an estimate of profit, working capital and operational cash outflows. The company views Global Financing receivables as a profit-generating investment, which it seeks to maximize and therefore it is not considered when formulating guidance for free cash flow. As a result, the company does not estimate a GAAP Net Cash from Operations expectation metric.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at http://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings/4q16.html. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015* 2016 2015* REVENUE Cognitive Solutions 5,297 5,225 18,187 17,841 Global Business Services 4,121 4,297 16,700 17,166 Technology Services Cloud Platforms 9,308 9,149 35,337 35,142 Systems 2,530 2,892 7,714 9,547 Global Financing 447 454 1,692 1,840 Other 66 43 289 206 TOTAL REVENUE 21,770 22,059 79,919 81,741 GROSS PROFIT 10,893 11,407 38,294 40,684 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Cognitive Solutions 82.7 85.7 81.9 85.1 Global Business Services 26.9 28.2 27.0 28.2 Technology Services Cloud Platforms 42.9 44.3 41.9 42.7 Systems 56.9 55.8 55.7 55.8 Global Financing 36.2 39.9 38.7 45.6 TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 50.0 51.7 47.9 49.8 EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,976 5,157 21,069 20,430 R,D&E 1,431 1,362 5,751 5,247 Intellectual property and custom development income (521 (193 (1,631 (682 Other (income) and expense (136 (146 145 (724 Interest expense 157 128 630 468 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 5,907 6,308 25,964 24,740 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,986 5,098 12,330 15,945 Pre-tax margin 22.9 23.1 15.4 19.5 Provision for (Benefit) from income taxes 480 638 449 2,581 Effective tax rate 9.6 12.5 3.6 16.2 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 4,505 4,460 11,881 13,364 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (4 3 (9 (174 NET INCOME 4,501 4,463 11,872 13,190 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK: Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations 4.73 4.59 12.39 13.60 Discontinued Operations ($0.01 0.00 ($0.01 ($0.18 TOTAL 4.72 4.59 12.38 13.42 Basic Continuing Operations 4.75 4.60 12.44 13.66 Discontinued Operations ($0.01 0.00 ($0.01 ($0.18 TOTAL 4.74 4.60 12.43 13.48 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's): Assuming Dilution 952.7 972.8 958.7 982.7 Basic 948.6 969.4 955.4 978.7 * Recast to conform with 2016 segment presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) At At (Dollars in Millions) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,826 7,686 Marketable securities 701 508 Notes and accounts receivable trade, net 9,182 8,333 Short-term financing receivables, net 19,006 19,020 Other accounts receivable, net 1,057 1,201 Inventory 1,553 1,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,564 4,205 Total Current Assets 43,888 42,504 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,830 10,727 Long-term financing receivables, net 9,021 10,013 Prepaid pension assets 3,034 1,734 Deferred taxes 5,224 4,822 Goodwill and intangibles, net 40,887 35,508 Investments and sundry assets 4,585 5,187 Total Assets 117,470 110,495 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes 3,235 2,847 Short-term debt 7,513 6,461 Accounts payable 6,209 6,028 Deferred income 11,035 11,021 Other liabilities 8,283 7,913 Total Current Liabilities 36,275 34,269 Long-term debt 34,655 33,428 Retirement related obligations 17,070 16,504 Deferred income 3,600 3,771 Other liabilities 7,477 8,099 Total Liabilities 99,078 96,071 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 53,935 53,262 Retained earnings 152,759 146,124 Treasury stock -- at cost (159,050 (155,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (29,398 (29,607 Total IBM stockholders' equity 18,246 14,262 Noncontrolling interests 146 162 Total Equity 18,392 14,424 Total Liabilities and Equity 117,470 110,495

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP: 3,217 5,278 16,518 17,008 Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables (2,429 (1,810 1,218 152 Capital Expenditures, Net (925 (1,016 (3,726 (3,780 Free Cash Flow 4,721 6,072 11,574 13,075 Acquisitions (235 (2,529 (5,679 (3,349 Divestitures (490 87 (454 (401 Dividends (1,329 (1,261 (5,256 (4,897 Share Repurchase (871 (764 (3,502 (4,609 Non-GF Debt (2,048 (898 1,317 (128 Other (includes GF Receivables and GF Debt) (1,189 (2,080 2,333 28 Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-term Marketable Securities ($1,441 ($1,373 332 ($282

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net Income from Operations 4,501 4,463 11,872 13,190 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,127 990 4,381 3,856 Stock-based Compensation 141 99 544 468 Working Capital Other (124 1,514 (1,497 (729 Global Financing A/R (2,429 (1,810 1,218 152 Loss on Microelectronics Business Disposal 0 23 0 71 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,217 5,278 16,518 17,008 Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds (925 (1,016 (3,726 (3,780 Divestitures, net of cash transferred (490 87 (454 (401 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (235 (2,529 (5,679 (3,349 Marketable Securities Other Investments, net (1,286 (1,987 (676 (629 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities ($2,936 ($5,445 ($10,536 ($8,159 Debt, net of payments proceeds 875 626 2,763 19 Dividends (1,329 (1,261 (5,256 (4,897 Common Stock Repurchases (871 (764 (3,502 (4,609 Common Stock Transactions Other 37 50 204 322 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities ($1,287 ($1,348 ($5,791 ($9,166 Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash (206 (279 (51 (473 Net Change in Cash Cash Equivalents ($1,213 ($1,794 140 ($790

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) FOURTH QUARTER 2016 Cognitive Solutions & Industry Services Technology Global Services & (Dollars in Millions) Cognitive Business Cloud Global Solutions Services Platforms Systems Financing Revenue External 5,297 4,121 9,308 2,530 447 Internal 701 100 214 156 462 Total Segment Revenue 5,999 4,221 9,522 2,686 909 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 2,313 522 1,882 579 448 Pre-tax margin 38.6 12.4 19.8 21.6 49.3 Change YTY Revenue External 1.4 (4.1 1.7 (12.5 (1.5 Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency 2.2 (3.6 2.4 (12.1 (2.1 FOURTH QUARTER 2015* Cognitive Solutions & Industry Services Technology Global Services & (Dollars in Millions) Cognitive Business Cloud Global Solutions Services Platforms Systems Financing Revenue External 5,225 4,297 9,149 2,892 454 Internal 520 118 198 207 763 Total Segment Revenue 5,744 4,415 9,347 3,099 1,216 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 2,296 707 1,808 674 674 Pre-tax margin 40.0 16.0 19.3 21.7 55.4 * Recast to conform with 2016 segment presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) TWELVE MONTHS 2016 Cognitive Solutions & Industry Services Technology Global Services & (Dollars in Millions) Cognitive Business Cloud Global Solutions Services Platforms Systems Financing Revenue External 18,187 16,700 35,337 7,714 1,692 Internal 2,630 409 715 750 1,802 Total Segment Revenue 20,817 17,109 36,052 8,464 3,494 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 6,352 1,732 4,707 933 1,656 Pre-tax margin 30.5 10.1 13.1 11.0 47.4 Change YTY Revenue External 1.9 (2.7 0.6 (19.2 (8.0 Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency 2.7 (2.5 1.4 (18.9 (6.9 TWELVE MONTHS 2015* Cognitive Solutions & Industry Services Technology Global Services & (Dollars in Millions) Cognitive Business Cloud Global Solutions Services Platforms Systems Financing Revenue External 17,841 17,166 35,142 9,547 1,840 Internal 2,215 499 698 778 2,637 Total Segment Revenue 20,055 17,664 35,840 10,325 4,477 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 7,245 2,602 5,669 1,722 2,364 Pre-tax margin 36.1 14.7 15.8 16.7 52.8 * Recast to conform with 2016 segment presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) FOURTH QUARTER 2016 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Acquisition- Retirement- Related Related Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 10,893 124 78 11,095 Gross Profit Margin 50.0 0.6Pts 0.4Pts 51.0 S,G&A 4,976 (136 (69 4,771 R,D&E 1,431 (6 1,425 Other (Income) Expense (136 0 (136 Total Expense Other (Income) 5,907 (136 (76 5,696 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 4,986 260 154 5,399 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 22.9 1.2Pts 0.7Pts 24.8 Provision for Income Taxes*** 480 66 77 623 Effective Tax Rate 9.6 0.8Pts 1.2Pts 11.5 Income from Continuing Operations 4,505 193 77 4,776 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 20.7 0.9Pts 0.4Pts 21.9 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations 4.73 0.20 0.08 5.01 FOURTH QUARTER 2015 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Acquisition- Retirement- Related Related Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 11,407 105 119 11,630 Gross Profit Margin 51.7 0.5Pts 0.5Pts 52.7 S,G&A 5,157 (95 (88 4,975 R,D&E 1,362 (12 1,350 Other (Income) Expense (146 0 (146 Total Expense Other (Income) 6,308 (95 (100 6,114 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 5,098 199 218 5,516 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 23.1 0.9Pts 1.0Pts 25.0 Provision for Income Taxes*** 638 89 82 809 Effective Tax Rate 12.5 1.2Pts 1.0Pts 14.7 Income from Continuing Operations 4,460 110 137 4,707 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 20.2 0.5Pts 0.6Pts 21.3 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations 4.59 0.11 0.14 4.84

* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, severance cost for acquired employees, vacant space for acquired companies, deal costs and acquisition integration tax charges. ** Includes retirement-related interest cost, expected return on plan assets, recognized actuarial losses or gains, amortization of transition assets, other settlements, curtailments, multi-employer plans and insolvency insurance. *** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) TWELVE MONTHS 2016 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Acquisition- Retirement- Related Related Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 38,294 494 316 39,104 Gross Profit Margin 47.9 0.6Pts 0.4Pts 48.9 S,G&A 21,069 (501 (253 20,315 R,D&E 5,751 (29 5,722 Other (Income) Expense 145 (7 138 Total Expense Other (Income) 25,964 (508 (282 25,174 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 12,330 1,003 598 13,931 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 15.4 1.3Pts 0.7Pts 17.4 Provision for (Benefit) from Income Taxes*** 449 268 183 900 Effective Tax Rate 3.6 1.7Pts 1.2Pts 6.5 Income from Continuing Operations 11,881 735 415 13,031 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 14.9 0.9Pts 0.5Pts 16.3 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations 12.39 0.77 0.43 13.59 TWELVE MONTHS 2015 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Acquisition- Retirement- Related Related Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 40,684 373 469 41,526 Gross Profit Margin 49.8 0.5Pts 0.6Pts 50.8 S,G&A 20,430 (324 (533 19,573 R,D&E 5,247 (48 5,200 Other (Income) Expense (724 (5 (729 Total Expense Other (Income) 24,740 (330 (581 23,830 Pre-Tax Income from Continuing Operations 15,945 703 1,050 17,697 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 19.5 0.9Pts 1.3Pts 21.6 Provision for Income Taxes*** 2,581 141 316 3,037 Effective Tax Rate 16.2 0.2Pts 0.9Pts 17.2 Income from Continuing Operations 13,364 562 734 14,659 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 16.3 0.7Pts 0.9Pts 17.9 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations 13.60 0.57 0.75 14.92

* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, severance cost for acquired employees, vacant space for acquired companies, deal costs and acquisition integration tax charges. ** Includes retirement-related interest cost, expected return on plan assets, recognized actuarial losses or gains, amortization of transition assets, other settlements, curtailments, multi-employer plans and insolvency insurance. *** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) 2017 EPS Guidance Expectations IBM GAAP EPS at least $11.95 IBM Operating EPS (non-GAAP) at least $13.80 Adjustments Acquisition related charges $0.75 Non-Operating Retirement-Related Items $1.10 * Includes acquisitions through December 31, 2016

