Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - Bison Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: BGE) (OTC PINK: BGEZF) (the "Company") announces that the Company has amended its stock option plan to a 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and under the amended Plan the Board of Directors of Bison Gold granted to directors and officers of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 580,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share expiring January 18, 2022. The amendments to the Plan and certain of the options are subject to shareholder approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The number of shares reserved for issuance under the Plan is 965,576 shares.

For further information, please contact:

Amir Mousavi, Chief Executive Officer

Bison Gold Resources Inc.

Tel: (647) 846-3339

www.bisongold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.