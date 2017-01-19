Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (the "Company") apologizes for an error in its News Release disseminated earlier today regarding the retaining of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its Market Making Service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the Company's common shares. The prior News Release stated that "The agreement may be terminated at any time by "Canamex" or VLP., and that "Canamex" and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities." "Canamex" should be replaced with "the Company".



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

SIGNED: "Mike Stark"

Mike Stark, Director

Contact: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions herein.