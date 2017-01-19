

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $4.78 billion, or $5.01 per share. This was up from $4.71 billion, or $4.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $21.77 billion. This was down from $22.06 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.78 Bln. vs. $4.71 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.5% -EPS (Q4): $5.01 vs. $4.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.5% -Analysts Estimate: $4.88 -Revenue (Q4): $21.77 Bln vs. $22.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%



