TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation ("Capstone" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CSE.PR.A) today announces that the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation's ("OEFC") application for leave to appeal the April 19, 2016 decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal.

On March 12, 2015 the Ontario Superior Court determined, among other things, that OEFC did not properly calculate the price paid for electricity generated under its power purchase agreements ("PPAs") with Capstone and a number of other power producers in Ontario. This determination was upheld by the Ontario Court of Appeal in its April 19, 2016 decision. On October 21, 2016, Capstone received $23.6 million in net OEFC retroactive payments for its Cardinal, Wawatay and Dryden facilities.

Capstone is pleased with this final outcome and will to continue to focus its efforts on its core power business as well as growth in the power sector across Canada to deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

About Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

Capstone owns Capstone Power Corp. (100% ownership), which owns, operates and develops thermal and renewable power generation facilities in Canada with a total installed capacity of net 505 megawatts, and Capstone also has a shareholding in Varmevarden (33.3% ownership), a district heating business in Sweden. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

