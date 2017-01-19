sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,089 Euro		-0,001
-1,11 %
WKN: A2AEZX ISIN: CA2472673052 Ticker-Symbol: 59BF 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELRAND RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELRAND RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELRAND RESOURCES LIMITED
DELRAND RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELRAND RESOURCES LIMITED0,089-1,11 %