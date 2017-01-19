Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) announces that as of 16 January 2017, the Directors and a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares following closing of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Douglas J. Pferdehirt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 348,881 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Douglas J. Pferdehirt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of contractual right to shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 54,132 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name The Douglas J. Pferdehirt Irrevocable Spousal Trust 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with the Director and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas J. Pferdehirt b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 30,304.000 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Mellbye 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 21,133.00 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 17 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kay G. Priestly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 9,161.00 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 17 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard A Pattarozzi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 93,666.68 (of which 0.68 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 17 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Eleazar de Carvalho Filho 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 24,205.00 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 17 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Scott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares to a contribution plan trust to hold for the benefit of the officer as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 5,594.1569 (of which 0.1569 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares to a contribution plan trust to hold for the benefit of the officer as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 11,538.9407 (of which 0.9407 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 23,516.262 (of which 0.262 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bradley Beitler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 23,290.008 (of which 0.008 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Alabaster 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares to a contribution plan trust to hold for the benefit of the officer as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 4,806.630 (of which 0.63 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bradley Beitler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares to a contribution plan trust to hold for the benefit of the officer as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 6,669.5418 (0.5418 of which are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Barry Glickman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 93,322.000 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Alabaster 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 63,158.860 (of which 0.86 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bradley Beitler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 106,317.380 (of which 0.38 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Scott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 104,109.000 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dianne Ralston 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 94,899.000 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 294,045.000 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name James M. Ringler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 169,457.81 (of which 0.81 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Claire S. Farley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 54,509.00 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thierry Pilenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 477,000 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thierry Pilenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A 256,0001 EUR 36.35 option exercise price 132,1602 EUR 37.27 option exercise price 97,5703 EUR 42.87 option exercise price 100,0004 EUR 23.92 option exercise price 220,0005 EUR 24.17 option exercise price 230,0006 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thierry Parmentier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President Human Resources b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 81,2007 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thierry Parmentier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President Human Resources b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A 41,2008 EUR 36.35 option exercise price 28,3209 EUR 37.27 option exercise price 21,28810 EUR 42.87 option exercise price 24,00011 EUR 23.92 option exercise price 50,00012 EUR 24.17 option exercise price 50,00013 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nello Uccelletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President Onshore/Offshore b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 82,742 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nello Uccelletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President Onshore/Offshore b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A 57,20014 EUR 36.35 option exercise price 32,09615 EUR 37.27 option exercise price 21,28816 EUR 42.87 option exercise price 24,00017 EUR 23.92 option exercise price 50,00018 EUR 24.17 option exercise price 50,00019 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julian Waldron 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 150,600 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julian Waldron 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A 55,72020 EUR 36.35 option exercise price 47,20021 EUR 37.27 option exercise price 30,15822 EUR 42.87 option exercise price 34,00023 EUR 23.92 option exercise price 72,00024 EUR 24.17 option exercise price 72,00025 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hallvard Hasselknippe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President Subsea Projects b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 17,110 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hallvard Hasselknippe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President Subsea Projects b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A 65,00026 EUR 36.35 option exercise price 3,88827 EUR 33.47 option exercise price 9,72028 EUR 37.27 option exercise price 3,77429 EUR 42.87 option exercise price 4,00030 EUR 34.24 option exercise price 4,80031 EUR 23.92 option exercise price 50,00032 EUR 24.17 option exercise price 50,00033 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pascal Colombani 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 820 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marie-Ange Debon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 830 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Didier Houssin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 800 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John O'Leary 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 1600 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Joseph Rinaldi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share. 800 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Unvested performance shares.

2 Vested but unexercised stock options.

3 Vested but unexercised stock options.

4 Unvested stock options.

5 Unvested stock options.

6 Unvested stock options.

7 4,600 of these shares have been pledged as collateral at Crédit Agricole.

8 Unvested performance shares.

9 Vested but unexercised stock options.

10 Vested but unexercised stock options.

11 Unvested stock options.

12 Unvested stock options.

13 Unvested stock options.

14 Unvested performance shares.

15 Vested but unexercised stock options.

16 Vested but unexercised stock options.

17 Unvested stock options.

18 Unvested stock options.

19 Unvested stock options.

20 Unvested performance shares.

21 Vested but unexercised stock options.

22 Vested but unexercised stock options.

23 Unvested stock options.

24 Unvested stock options.

25 Unvested stock options.

26 Unvested performance shares.

27 Vested but unexercised stock options.

28 Vested but unexercised stock options.

29 Vested but unexercised stock options.

30 Unvested stock options.

31 Unvested stock options.

32 Unvested stock options.

33 Unvested stock options.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119006250/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc