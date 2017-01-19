Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) announces that as of 16 January 2017, the Directors and a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares following closing of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Douglas J. Pferdehirt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
348,881
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Douglas J. Pferdehirt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of contractual right to shares as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
54,132
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|The Douglas J. Pferdehirt Irrevocable Spousal Trust
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with the Director and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas J. Pferdehirt
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
30,304.000
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Mellbye
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
21,133.00
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|17 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kay G. Priestly
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
9,161.00
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|17 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard A Pattarozzi
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
93,666.68 (of which 0.68 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|17 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Eleazar de Carvalho Filho
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
24,205.00
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|17 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Scott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares to a contribution plan trust to hold for the benefit of the officer as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc.
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
5,594.1569 (of which 0.1569 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Maryann Mannen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares to a contribution plan trust to hold for the benefit of the officer as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
11,538.9407 (of which 0.9407 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Maryann Mannen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc.
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
23,516.262 (of which 0.262 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bradley Beitler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc.
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
23,290.008 (of which 0.008 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Alabaster
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares to a contribution plan trust to hold for the benefit of the officer as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc.
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
4,806.630 (of which 0.63 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bradley Beitler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares to a contribution plan trust to hold for the benefit of the officer as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc.
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
6,669.5418 (0.5418 of which are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Barry Glickman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
93,322.000
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Alabaster
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
63,158.860 (of which 0.86 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bradley Beitler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
106,317.380 (of which 0.38 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Scott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
104,109.000
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dianne Ralston
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
94,899.000
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Maryann Mannen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
294,045.000
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James M. Ringler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
169,457.81 (of which 0.81 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claire S. Farley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
54,509.00
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thierry Pilenko
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
477,000
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thierry Pilenko
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A
256,0001
EUR 36.35 option exercise price
132,1602
EUR 37.27 option exercise price
97,5703
EUR 42.87 option exercise price
100,0004
EUR 23.92 option exercise price
220,0005
EUR 24.17 option exercise price
230,0006
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thierry Parmentier
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President Human Resources
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
81,2007
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thierry Parmentier
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President Human Resources
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A
41,2008
EUR 36.35 option exercise price
28,3209
EUR 37.27 option exercise price
21,28810
EUR 42.87 option exercise price
24,00011
EUR 23.92 option exercise price
50,00012
EUR 24.17 option exercise price
50,00013
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nello Uccelletti
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Onshore/Offshore
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
82,742
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nello Uccelletti
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Onshore/Offshore
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A
57,20014
EUR 36.35 option exercise price
32,09615
EUR 37.27 option exercise price
21,28816
EUR 42.87 option exercise price
24,00017
EUR 23.92 option exercise price
50,00018
EUR 24.17 option exercise price
50,00019
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Julian Waldron
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
150,600
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Julian Waldron
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A
55,72020
EUR 36.35 option exercise price
47,20021
EUR 37.27 option exercise price
30,15822
EUR 42.87 option exercise price
34,00023
EUR 23.92 option exercise price
72,00024
EUR 24.17 option exercise price
72,00025
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hallvard Hasselknippe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Subsea Projects
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
17,110
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hallvard Hasselknippe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Subsea Projects
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of share options as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A
65,00026
EUR 36.35 option exercise price
3,88827
EUR 33.47 option exercise price
9,72028
EUR 37.27 option exercise price
3,77429
EUR 42.87 option exercise price
4,00030
EUR 34.24 option exercise price
4,80031
EUR 23.92 option exercise price
50,00032
EUR 24.17 option exercise price
50,00033
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Pascal Colombani
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
820
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Marie-Ange Debon
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
830
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Didier Houssin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
800
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John O'Leary
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
1600
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Joseph Rinaldi
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume/No. of shares
N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for each TechnipFMC share.
800
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
1 Unvested performance shares.
2 Vested but unexercised stock options.
3 Vested but unexercised stock options.
4 Unvested stock options.
5 Unvested stock options.
6 Unvested stock options.
7 4,600 of these shares have been pledged as collateral at Crédit Agricole.
8 Unvested performance shares.
9 Vested but unexercised stock options.
10 Vested but unexercised stock options.
11 Unvested stock options.
12 Unvested stock options.
13 Unvested stock options.
14 Unvested performance shares.
15 Vested but unexercised stock options.
16 Vested but unexercised stock options.
17 Unvested stock options.
18 Unvested stock options.
19 Unvested stock options.
20 Unvested performance shares.
21 Vested but unexercised stock options.
22 Vested but unexercised stock options.
23 Unvested stock options.
24 Unvested stock options.
25 Unvested stock options.
26 Unvested performance shares.
27 Vested but unexercised stock options.
28 Vested but unexercised stock options.
29 Vested but unexercised stock options.
30 Unvested stock options.
31 Unvested stock options.
32 Unvested stock options.
33 Unvested stock options.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119006250/en/
Contacts:
TechnipFMC plc