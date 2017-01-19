Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) announces that following closing of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
| 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:
|TechnipFMC plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
| 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
|Bpifrance Participations
| 4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.)
| 5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:
|January 16, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|January 18, 2017
| 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:
|3% and 4%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
| Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Number
Of Shares
| Number
of
Voting
Rights
| Number
of
Shares
| Number of Voting
Rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
| TechnipFMC plc
Ordinary Shares
ISIN:
GB00BDSFG982
|0
|0
|18,669,654
|18,669,654
|4.0%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Type of financial
instrument
| Expiration
date
| Exercise/
Conversion Period
| Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
| % of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
| Expiration
date
| Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
| % of voting
rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|18,669,654
|4.0%
| 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
| Ms. Sophie Paquin
Legal Director
|15. Contact telephone number:
|+33.1.53.89.55.73
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119006253/en/
Contacts:
TechnipFMC plc