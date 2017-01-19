Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) announces that following closing of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: TechnipFMC plc

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: Bpifrance Participations

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: January 16, 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: January 18, 2017