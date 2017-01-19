Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 common shares of Hello Pal at a price of $0.25 per share for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Hello Pal will not be paying any finder fees under the Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for developments to the Hello Pal Platform and general corporate purposes.

For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact Ryan Johnson, Corporate Development at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at www.hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com

About Hello Pal International

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary and open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network (i.e., a full mobile language exchange) for use in a number of applications - including language learning and socialization. Hello Pal has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such factors include, among other things: Hello Pal's limited operating history, obtaining regulatory approvals and those risks and uncertainties described in Hello Pal's Listing Statement dated May 10, 2016 available on www.cnsx.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE