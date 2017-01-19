

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as December data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to add 1.7 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year after rising 1.8 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year in the three months prior.



Industrial production is tipped to add 6.1 percent on year, slowing from 6.2 percent in November. Retail sales are expected to gain 10.7 percent on year, down from 10.8 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 8.3 percent.



Japan will see December figures for department store and convenience store sales. In November, nationwide department store sales fell 2.4 percent on year, while Tokyo area store sales lost 1.4 percent and convenience store sales added 0.5 percent.



Australia will provide November numbers for new home sales; in October, sales slid 8.5 percent on month.



