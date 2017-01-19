Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - James Swayze, CEO of Symbility Solutions, explains this technology company's possible solution to your insurance delays.





Symbility Solutions is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Jan 23- Feb 5, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Symbility Solutions (SY:TSX.V):

Symbility believes in creating world-class experiences that simplify business and improve lives. With a history in modernizing insurance claims solutions for the property and health industries, Symbility has established itself as a partner that puts security, efficiency and customer experience first. https://www.symbilitysolutions.com/

