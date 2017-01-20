2017 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index Announced during

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TOKYO:4502], ("Takeda") is proud to be named by Corporate Knights to the 2017 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. Takeda achieved this distinction for the second consecutive year and it is based on 14 key performance indicators, including energy productivity, innovation capacity, safety performance and leadership diversity.

Since 1781, Takeda has been committed to improving the future of healthcare. Inclusion in the Global 100 Index highlights the progress Takeda has made in its corporate responsibility efforts and sustainability planning.

"Takeda is honored to be included among such distinguished global corporations again," said Haruhiko Hirate, Corporate Communications Public Affairs Officer. "For Takeda, corporate social responsibility (CSR) is rooted in putting the patient at the center of everything we do. While we continuously strive to improve our business processes, we are also proud to engage in activities that promote a sustainable society and reflect our commitment to being a good corporate citizen."

In conducting its activities, Takeda adheres to internationally recognized guidelines, such as the United Nations Global Compact's 10 principles, and long-term international targets, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging Markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with our partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visithttp://www.takeda.com/news

Additional information about Takeda is available through its CSR Data Book 2016, http://www.takeda.com/csr/reports/.

