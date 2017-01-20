Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced its selection to the "Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World," an index listing the world's 100 most sustainable corporations. This marks the third time NEC has been selected as one of the Global 100, following an announcement at the World Economic Forum held from January 17 in Davos, Switzerland.The Global 100 index has been published annually since its establishment in 2005 by Canadian publisher Corporate Knights Inc. The Global 100 were evaluated and selected from among approximately 4,900 corporations around the world based on efforts made toward twelve quantitative key performance indicators related to sustainability. NEC is one of four Japan-based corporations selected to the list.Global 100 Key Performance Indicators:Prioritized for the Technology Hardware Storage and Peripherals Group Energy Intensity-Carbon Intensity-Water Intensity-Waste Intensity-Innovation Capacity-Percentage Tax Paid-CEO-Average Employee Pay-Pension Fund Status-Leadership Diversity-Clean Capitalism Pay Link-Supplier-Clean Air ProductivityAs a social value creator, NEC will continue leveraging ICT to resolve challenges facing society as it aims to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by 193 UN members in 2015.