

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday, with investors in a cautious mood ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day.



Investors also digested a raft of Chinese economic data, including better-than-expected GDP growth. The National Bureau of Statistics said Friday that China's gross domestic product expanded 6.8 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2016. That beat forecasts for 6.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the three months prior.



The Australian market is declining, tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and on caution due to the release of Chinese economic data. In addition, lower commodity prices weighed on resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 35.90 points or 0.63 percent to 5,656.30, off a low of 5,646.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 34.10 points or 0.59 percent to 5,711.30.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is down more than 1 percent, while BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are losing almost 1 percent as iron ore and copper prices declined overnight.



BHP Billiton said the company and its joint venture partner Vale have reached a preliminary agreement for a settlement of a $47.5 billion civil claim with Brazil's federal prosecutor over the Samarco dam disaster.



Gold miners are declining after gold prices fell overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is declining 0.5 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent.



Santos reiterated its 2017 outlook after narrowly exceeding its guidance for 2016 output and sales. However, the oil and gas producer's shares are losing almost 1 percent.



The big four banks also lost ground. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.8 percent.



OrotonGroup said it expects significantly lower first-half earnings after a 10 percent decline in year-to-date sales. The luxury handbags and accessories retailer's shares are falling more than 17 percent.



Shaver Shop Group reported first-half sales of A$78.5 million in the first six months since listing on the Australian stock exchange. The grooming product store's shares are gaining more than 10 percent.



AGL Energy said it has signed a deal to supply power to Alcoa's aluminium smelter in Victoria for four years from August. The company's shares are adding 0.3 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will provide November numbers for new home sales.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's closely-watched inauguration and speech. In early trades Friday, the local unit was trading at US$0.7543, up from US$0.7523 on Thursday.



The Japanese market recovered a weak start and is modestly higher, even as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares. Investors are also treading cautiously ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 20.81 points or 0.11 percent to 19,093.06, after touching a low of 19,040.20 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent and Sony is declining 0.6 percent. Shares of Toshiba are unchanged.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, Panasonic is adding 1 percent after the company said it plans to extend its partnership with electric car maker Tesla beyond batteries and into self-driving technology.



Shares of Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings are advancing almost 2 percent after media reports indicated that Netherlands-based Heineken is in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is declining 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and JX Holdings are advancing more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices edged higher overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Kubota and Fuji Electric are rising more than 3 percent each, while Okuma Corp. is advancing more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Trend Micro is losing almost 2 percent and Daiwa House Industry is declining more than 1.5 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see December figures for department store and convenience store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan are modestly higher. South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately lower on Thursday, partly due to uncertainty about President-elect Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration on Friday.



The Dow fell 72.32 points or 0.4 percent to 19,732.40, the Nasdaq dipped 15.57 points or 0.3 percent to 5,540.08 and the S&P 500 slid 8.20 points or 0.4 percent to 2,263.69.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices edged higher Thursday after several members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said they have already made their pledged supply reductions. February WTI oil settled at $51.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.29 or 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX