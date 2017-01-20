HOTELEX Shanghai 2017 Anticipates Record Number of Pavilions and Product Debuts

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- As China's leading hotel supplies, fine food and catering trade fair, HOTELEX Shanghai 2017 will deliver a 15% growth in pavilion size including representation from new participating companies from Thailand, Taiwan, Korea and USA which will be introduced for the first time to the Chinese market in exotic snack and dessert foods, coffee-related products, and much more.Over 150 international companies will participatein HOTELEX Shanghai 2017, adding to the total number of 2,200 exhibiting companies covering the entire spectrum of hospitality catering, which will take place from March 28-31 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459508/UBM_Hotelex_1.jpg

Photo -http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459509/UBM_Hotelex_2.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459510/UBM_Hotelex_Trade.jpg

"Our new international groups have expressed a lot of optimism in exhibiting, which shows that HOTELEX Shanghai's role as the preferred platform for international hospitality and catering suppliers is recognized by more countries," said Mark Lu, Deputy General Manager, Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Ltd, the organizers of the four-day event.

The Thai group is characterized by food companies, with many introducing their products for the first time in China. T K K Chanthaburi Food will present their "Goody" line of dried mango and dried durian. "We decided to exhibit at HOTELEX Shanghai because we want to stage our high quality Thai fruit products at a world-famous platform," said Kanokwan Chansawtkit, organizer of the Thai pavilion.

For Taiwan, there will be more than 10 exhibitors bringing a variety of new products. Some will feature coffee products including coffee beans, coffee roasters, coffee makers and other related equipment.

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives is leading a group of Korean companies to HOTELEX Shanghai as well. "Our organization supports over 90 Korean seafood businesses in promoting their fresh, frozen, processed and dried fishery products. We have learned about the incredible opportunities offered by HOTELEX Shanghai and are excited that we will finally be exhibiting this year!" said Kim Tae-hong, Chief Representative of the Federation.

Many international companies have already pledged to take up an exhibiting space at the show. Italy, for instance, has one of the largest groups of exhibitors featuring the finest ice-cream, bakery and coffee products, as well as catering equipment.

Exhibitors from Brazil and Colombia will present their reputed coffee products. CzechTrade, on the other hand, will gather Czech exporters of tableware, crystal glass, wine and a variety of food and beverage products.

HOTELEX Shanghai is one of thelargest international events of its kind in Asia. With a larger space, the 2017 edition is expected to bring over 150 overseas exhibitors. Netherlands, France, Germany and Hong Kong are among the countries and regions that will have a strong presence.

"Apart from our traditionally strong sectors such as coffee and tea, ice-cream and bakery, food service and hospitality supplies, international exhibitors are keen to add to our exhibit range, such as fishery and seafood products," said Mr. Lu.

HOTELEX Shanghai will also launch an online Business Matchmaking Program this year to facilitate pre-scheduling of meetings between exhibitors and buyers. A VIP Program is also available for overseas buyers to enjoy the benefits of the matchmaking meetings, preferential hotel rates and other onsite privileges.

In addition, HOTELEX Shanghai hosts more than 30 world-class industry events and seminars, which are a mecca for hoteliers, caterers and other industry professionals.

HOTELEX Shanghai will be held on March 28-31, 2017. For more information about HOTELEX Shanghai including pre-registration, please visit http://en.hotelex.cn/exhibition/shanghai/.

About the Organizer:

Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (UBM Sinoexpo) is a professional joint-venture exhibition enterprise between Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Ltd (established in 1992) and UBM China Ltd., the arm of UBM Asia that is responsible for the group's mainland China business. UBM Sinoexpo organizes a series of international exhibitions and conferences through our global network with government bodies, trade associations & organizations and media companies & partners.

